    These Are the Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals, According to Sunset Editors

    By Sarah Yang,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Adxz_0vyK7GMo00

    The biggest shopping event of the fall season is here—and no, it’s not Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day). Ever since the retailer started doing its big October sale, it’s really kickstarted the holiday shopping season early. This year, from October 8-9, Prime members can take advantage of amazing deals, like 40% of winter fashion must-haves, deals on Halloween costumes, and savings on electronics. Amazon says new deals will drop every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event so there will be lots of surprising savings during those two days.

    Not only is the sale a great time to get those holiday gifts earlier, but it’s also a great time to stock up on essentials. In a staff meeting earlier today, the Sunset editors were talking about what was on their October Prime Day wishlists and an overwhelming number were household and everyday goods, like supplements, water filters, storage solutions, and more.

    To help you navigate the sale, we’re sharing the best deals in home , kitchen , travel , tech , and wellness below. Happy shopping!

    Home

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCYYy_0vyK7GMo00 1 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe

    Bissell’s Little Green is a bestseller with Sunset readers, but if you have pets, you might want to upgrade to the Little Green Pet Deluxe . Like the Little Green, it will clean carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more, but it has a little bit more power to remove tough pet stains and odors.

    Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe, $133 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AN61Z_0vyK7GMo00 2 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop

    This Roomba not only vacuums your floors, but it will also mop it, too! With three levels of suction power and three different water level options for mopping, it can completely customize how it cleans your home.

    iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop, $242
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu6Md_0vyK7GMo00 3 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

    I have these pillows at home and let me tell you, the reviews are true—they really are a good deal. They have just the right amount of support, yet are fluffy and comfortable enough for a restful night’s sleep.

    Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows, $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SluNC_0vyK7GMo00
    4 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier

    Another Sunset editor fave, this air purifier cleans the air like no other. In fact, our editor in chief says it especially comes in handy during wildfire season when the air can feel smoky and heavy.

    Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $155 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Sfh_0vyK7GMo00
    5 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket

    This queen-sized blanket is perfect for layering during the chilly season ahead.

    Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $23 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoRX9_0vyK7GMo00 6 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

    Treat yourself to some new towels with this six-piece collection—you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iZ6b_0vyK7GMo00 7 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

    LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom

    This humidifier can run in the bedroom for more than 25 hours straight thanks to its large tank capacity.

    LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom, $29

    Kitchen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpeI6_0vyK7GMo00 1 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Ninja Blender

    This blender does it all—it works as a blender to create smoothies and other drinks,  plus you can use it to chop food and make dough.

    Ninja Blender, $120 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voxUc_0vyK7GMo00 2 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Instant Pot Duo

    The Instant Pot is a must-have for cooler months—think of all the soups, stews, and other cozy comfort food you can make. This one is perfect for big families or meal prepping because it can feed up to eight people.

    Instant Pot Duo, $120 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZPrG_0vyK7GMo00 3 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

    Making homemade ice cream has never been easier thanks to the CREAMi. It has seven program options: ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, smoothie bowl, lite ice cream, and mix-in.

    Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, $200 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTs48_0vyK7GMo00 4 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    De’Longhi EC680M Espresso Maker

    Be your own barista with this espresso maker that includes a manual milk frother. Its sleek and slim design won’t take up much space on your kitchen counter.

    De'Longhi EC680M Espresso Maker, $160 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wn2Or_0vyK7GMo00 5 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set

    This 12-piece set is oven-safe, non-stick, and has excellent heat distribution and retention. You get three fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, and a stock pot.

    Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set, $270 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YzRL_0vyK7GMo00 6 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1

    This COSORI air fryer has a 6-quart capacity and can do a lot more than air-frying—it also roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates, freezes, proofs, reheats, and warms.

    COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1, $85 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bZzV_0vyK7GMo00 7 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

    Lodge’s highly rated Dutch oven can handle oven temps of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid, $74 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjCP7_0vyK7GMo00 8 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Breville BFP660SIL Food Processor

    A food processor makes prep so much easier. It has a wide feed chute so you really won’t have to precut a ton of ingredients.

    Breville BFP660SIL Food Processor, $200 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DS4pU_0vyK7GMo00 9 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

    Coveted KitchenAid mixers are part of Amazon’s October Prime Day, too—it’s perfect if you were looking to treat yourself or give one lucky person an amazing holiday gift.

    KitchenAid KSM150FECU Value Bundle Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer, $360 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TL3y2_0vyK7GMo00 10 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $30

    Serve a crowd with this 7-quart slow cooker—its capacity allows you to feed 9-plus people. You can even fit a 7-pound roast inside.

    Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLIrG_0vyK7GMo00 11 of 11 Courtesy of Amazon

    Vintage Glassware Drinking Glasses

    Now is also the perfect time to get ready for holiday hosting. These vintage-inspired glasses will look pretty on your dinner table.

    Vintage Glassware Drinking Glasses, $19

    Travel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U07Or_0vyK7GMo00 1 of 3 Courtesy of Amazon

    Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Luggage

    This set is a total steal—you get a big suitcase, a carry-on suitcase, a tote, and toiletry bag for under $200.

    Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Luggage, $119 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1V3L_0vyK7GMo00 2 of 3 Courtesy of Amazon

    Travelwise Packing Cubes

    Pack smarter with these lightweight cubes. They’ll keep you organized and might even prevent you from overpacking.

    Travelwise Packing Cubes, $24 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gk4Ra_0vyK7GMo00 3 of 3 Courtesy of Amazon

    AmazonBasics Classic Backpack

    A durable backpack for under $20? Sign us up. This one is great to bring on trips because of its lightweight design.

    AmazonBasics Classic Backpack, $18

    Tech

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT8WL_0vyK7GMo00 1 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

    These noise-cancelling headphones have a long battery life—up to 30 hours, so they’re great for long-haul flights and a full day of work.

    Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, $348 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdtAP_0vyK7GMo00 2 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds

    JBL’s earbuds are water- and dust-resistant so consider them a must-have for outdoor activities.

    JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds, $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUFcB_0vyK7GMo00 3 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Amazon Fire TV Stick

    The Fire TV Stick lets you stream tons of movies and TV shows, plus play Xbox games in HD.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea8XT_0vyK7GMo00 4 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Ring Battery Doorbell

    Keep an eye on packages and monitor any comings and goings with a Ring Doorbell. This battery-powered version doesn’t require any wiring.

    Ring Battery Doorbell, $60 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sh14_0vyK7GMo00 5 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Apple AirPods Pro 2

    The fit is totally customizable on AirPods so you can wear them for hours without feeling uncomfortable. The different noise control options let you customize the sound based on what you’re doing—transparency mode if you’re walking around outside and noise-cancellation if you need to hunker down and finish some work.

    Apple AirPods Pro 2, $190 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3qxD_0vyK7GMo00 6 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

    Take this Kindle with you everywhere—it’s waterproof and durable, so you can even take it to the beach or use it during a relaxing soak in the tub.

    Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $150

    Wellness

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SAtT_0vyK7GMo00 1 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    OURA Ring Gen3 Heritage

    The OURA ring can track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate, and so much more. The titanium ring is ultra durable, non-allergenic, and water resistant.

    OURA Ring Gen3 Heritage, $449 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSWYo_0vyK7GMo00 2 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler

    Stay hydrated throughout the day with this 40-ounce tumbler. Its double-walled insulation can keep drinks hot or cold for hours.

    Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler, $24 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkfDR_0vyK7GMo00 3 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

    Take advantage of deals on home gym gear, like these dumbbells. They feature a nonslip grip and are available in multiple sizes.

    Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights, $22 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5LP5_0vyK7GMo00 4 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Hatch Restore 2

    If you’ve been having trouble sticking to a sleep routine, the Hatch Restore 2 could help. It features a variety of soothing sounds, plus access to content like meditations, sleep stories, and more.

    Hatch Restore 2, $170 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CI9Dt_0vyK7GMo00 5 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask + Lip Glowy Balm

    This duo will heal those chapped lips—you get a glossy balm for daytime wear and a moisturizing lip mask to wear while you sleep.

    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask + Lip Glowy Balm, $43 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCtFL_0vyK7GMo00 6 of 6 Courtesy of Amazon

    Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced

    Sunset editors love stocking up on their daily supplements and wellness buys during Prime Day, like the super popular Vital Proteins collagen powder.

    Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced, $45

    We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission.

