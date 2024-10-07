These Are the Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals, According to Sunset Editors

The biggest shopping event of the fall season is here—and no, it’s not Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day). Ever since the retailer started doing its big October sale, it’s really kickstarted the holiday shopping season early. This year, from October 8-9, Prime members can take advantage of amazing deals, like 40% of winter fashion must-haves, deals on Halloween costumes, and savings on electronics. Amazon says new deals will drop every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event so there will be lots of surprising savings during those two days.

Not only is the sale a great time to get those holiday gifts earlier, but it’s also a great time to stock up on essentials. In a staff meeting earlier today, the Sunset editors were talking about what was on their October Prime Day wishlists and an overwhelming number were household and everyday goods, like supplements, water filters, storage solutions, and more.

To help you navigate the sale, we’re sharing the best deals in home , kitchen , travel , tech , and wellness below. Happy shopping!

Home

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe

Bissell’s Little Green is a bestseller with Sunset readers, but if you have pets, you might want to upgrade to the Little Green Pet Deluxe . Like the Little Green, it will clean carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more, but it has a little bit more power to remove tough pet stains and odors.

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop

This Roomba not only vacuums your floors, but it will also mop it, too! With three levels of suction power and three different water level options for mopping, it can completely customize how it cleans your home.

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows

I have these pillows at home and let me tell you, the reviews are true—they really are a good deal. They have just the right amount of support, yet are fluffy and comfortable enough for a restful night’s sleep.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier

Another Sunset editor fave, this air purifier cleans the air like no other. In fact, our editor in chief says it especially comes in handy during wildfire season when the air can feel smoky and heavy.

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket

This queen-sized blanket is perfect for layering during the chilly season ahead.

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

Treat yourself to some new towels with this six-piece collection—you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifiers for Bedroom

This humidifier can run in the bedroom for more than 25 hours straight thanks to its large tank capacity.

Kitchen

Ninja Blender

This blender does it all—it works as a blender to create smoothies and other drinks, plus you can use it to chop food and make dough.

Instant Pot Duo

The Instant Pot is a must-have for cooler months—think of all the soups, stews, and other cozy comfort food you can make. This one is perfect for big families or meal prepping because it can feed up to eight people.

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Making homemade ice cream has never been easier thanks to the CREAMi. It has seven program options: ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, smoothie bowl, lite ice cream, and mix-in.

De’Longhi EC680M Espresso Maker

Be your own barista with this espresso maker that includes a manual milk frother. Its sleek and slim design won’t take up much space on your kitchen counter.

Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set

This 12-piece set is oven-safe, non-stick, and has excellent heat distribution and retention. You get three fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, and a stock pot.

COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1

This COSORI air fryer has a 6-quart capacity and can do a lot more than air-frying—it also roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates, freezes, proofs, reheats, and warms.

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Lodge’s highly rated Dutch oven can handle oven temps of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Breville BFP660SIL Food Processor

A food processor makes prep so much easier. It has a wide feed chute so you really won’t have to precut a ton of ingredients.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Coveted KitchenAid mixers are part of Amazon’s October Prime Day, too—it’s perfect if you were looking to treat yourself or give one lucky person an amazing holiday gift.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $30

Serve a crowd with this 7-quart slow cooker—its capacity allows you to feed 9-plus people. You can even fit a 7-pound roast inside.

Vintage Glassware Drinking Glasses

Now is also the perfect time to get ready for holiday hosting. These vintage-inspired glasses will look pretty on your dinner table.

Travel

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside Luggage

This set is a total steal—you get a big suitcase, a carry-on suitcase, a tote, and toiletry bag for under $200.

Travelwise Packing Cubes

Pack smarter with these lightweight cubes. They’ll keep you organized and might even prevent you from overpacking.

AmazonBasics Classic Backpack

A durable backpack for under $20? Sign us up. This one is great to bring on trips because of its lightweight design.

Tech

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones have a long battery life—up to 30 hours, so they’re great for long-haul flights and a full day of work.

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds

JBL’s earbuds are water- and dust-resistant so consider them a must-have for outdoor activities.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick lets you stream tons of movies and TV shows, plus play Xbox games in HD.

Ring Battery Doorbell

Keep an eye on packages and monitor any comings and goings with a Ring Doorbell. This battery-powered version doesn’t require any wiring.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The fit is totally customizable on AirPods so you can wear them for hours without feeling uncomfortable. The different noise control options let you customize the sound based on what you’re doing—transparency mode if you’re walking around outside and noise-cancellation if you need to hunker down and finish some work.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Take this Kindle with you everywhere—it’s waterproof and durable, so you can even take it to the beach or use it during a relaxing soak in the tub.

Wellness

OURA Ring Gen3 Heritage

The OURA ring can track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate, and so much more. The titanium ring is ultra durable, non-allergenic, and water resistant.

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler

Stay hydrated throughout the day with this 40-ounce tumbler. Its double-walled insulation can keep drinks hot or cold for hours.

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights

Take advantage of deals on home gym gear, like these dumbbells. They feature a nonslip grip and are available in multiple sizes.

Hatch Restore 2

If you’ve been having trouble sticking to a sleep routine, the Hatch Restore 2 could help. It features a variety of soothing sounds, plus access to content like meditations, sleep stories, and more.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask + Lip Glowy Balm

This duo will heal those chapped lips—you get a glossy balm for daytime wear and a moisturizing lip mask to wear while you sleep.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced

Sunset editors love stocking up on their daily supplements and wellness buys during Prime Day, like the super popular Vital Proteins collagen powder.

