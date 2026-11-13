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Travel
11th Street Beach Access closed for repairs
7 days ago
The 11th Street Beach Access in Sunset Beach will be closed for repairs from December 1, 2026 through February 26, 2027. During this time, visitors should use other beach access points and stay out of the construction area for safety.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Sunset Beach
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