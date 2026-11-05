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Sunset Beach
Land Use Plan will not change current zoning
2 days ago
The Town of Sunset Beach states that its Land Use Plan will not change any property’s current zoning, development approvals, or property rights. The Land Use Plan is a long-range guide for future decisions, and any zoning changes would require a separate public process with public hearings and Town Council review. Residents and property owners are invited to public input meetings on November 12, 2026 to learn more about the planning process. Learn more: sunsetbeachnc.gov and plansunsetbeach.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Sunset Beach
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.