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Sunset Beach
Wildlife talk at Community Center on Monday
2 days ago
The Town of Sunset Beach Environmental Resources Committee will host a Green Gatherings Lecture on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center. Officer Arp will talk about local wildlife and how residents can support animals in the growing area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Sunset Beach
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