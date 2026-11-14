These Lauderhill pups are safe with Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, but what they really need is a family of their own. Take a look and see if one of these sweet dogs might be your new best friend.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with gray/silver and tan/fawn

Black with gray/silver and tan/fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation - FL

Contact: (954) 401-1843

About Damon:

Damon was found as a stray in Tamarac and is now ready for a fresh start. He’s a happy, affectionate little guy who gets along with people and other dogs. He walks nicely on a leash and is doing well with potty training, though he may still need a bit of help with marking in his new home.

👉 Meet Damon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation - FL

Contact: (954) 401-1843

About Button:

Button was found as a stray in the rockpits of Miami and is as cute as her name. She’s super sweet and affectionate and loves giving people attention. She’s been keeping her kennel clean, which suggests she may already be potty trained. Button can be selective with other dogs, so a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs is required to be sure it’s a good match.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation - FL

Contact: (954) 401-1843

About Titi:

Titi is a sweet, shy girl who was rescued as a stray from Florida City. She’s now safe and finally getting the care she needs. The rescue is still getting to know her, and she’s looking either for a forever home or a loving foster who can give her a soft place to land while she waits for her family.

👉 Meet Titi and apply to adopt or foster on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Rottweiler / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation - FL

Contact: (954) 401-1843

About Benji:

Benji was found as a stray in the rockpits of Miami, but you’d never guess it from his spirit. He loves people, is friendly with other dogs, and has been keeping his kennel clean. He’s described as an amazing boy with lots of love to give, just waiting for someone to call him their own.

👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation - FL

Contact: (954) 401-1843

About Paisley:

Paisley is a young Lab mix puppy with a bright future ahead of her. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime to grow into a happy, well-adjusted dog.

👉 Meet Paisley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lauderhill, FL, please consider visiting Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation or giving them a call at (954) 401-1843 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.