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🎁 Community Freebies in Sunrise — See What’s Available
Sunrise neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week. Here are a couple of local finds you might want to grab.
Garage Sale at Saving Sage
Item type: Pet supplies & other items
Location: Windward Isle, Sunrise, FL
Condition: Not specified
Source: Nextdoor
This listing mentions pet supplies and other items, which may include various free deals for pet owners and more. It’s a good one to check if you have pets or are looking for general household freebies in the Windward Isle area.
Blue Bicycle Helmet
Item: Blue bicycle helmet
Location: Windward Isle, Sunrise, FL
Condition: Good condition
Source: Nextdoor
This blue bicycle helmet is listed in good condition. The description also mentions training wheels, so there may be extra bike-related gear included. A nice freebie if you have a young rider in the family.
Free items in Sunrise tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.