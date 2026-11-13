Sunrise neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week. Here are a couple of local finds you might want to grab.

Item type: Pet supplies & other items

Location: Windward Isle, Sunrise, FL

Condition: Not specified

Source: Nextdoor

This listing mentions pet supplies and other items, which may include various free deals for pet owners and more. It’s a good one to check if you have pets or are looking for general household freebies in the Windward Isle area.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue bicycle helmet

Location: Windward Isle, Sunrise, FL

Condition: Good condition

Source: Nextdoor

This blue bicycle helmet is listed in good condition. The description also mentions training wheels, so there may be extra bike-related gear included. A nice freebie if you have a young rider in the family.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Sunrise tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.