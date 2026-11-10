🛒 Sunrise, FL Retail Jobs with Multiple Mall Openings

Sunrise retail is buzzing right now, especially around Sawgrass Mills. If you like people, flexible hours, and steady in-person work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bluwave

Bluwave Location: Sunrise, FL – Sawgrass Mall

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: From $15.00/hour

Fast-growing retail group hiring cashiers and key holders with Spanish + basic English. Great if you want growth and promotion potential and don’t mind that weekends are mandatory.

Employer: Luli Fama

Location: Sunrise, FL

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour + commission

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Part-time role with a luxury swimwear brand where you help style customers and build client relationships. Good fit if you love fashion, high-end service, and flexible hours (must be 18+ and able to work weekends/holidays).

Employer: Scoozer Enterprises, LLC

Location: Sunrise, FL – Sawgrass Mills

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, paid hands-on training

Mix of customer service and light mechanical work helping guests rent and return electric scooters inside the mall. Great if you’re handy with tools, reliable, and like solving everyday problems on your own.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—mall jobs turn over fast, and getting your foot in the door can lead to better shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.