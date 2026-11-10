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🛒 Sunrise, FL Retail Jobs with Multiple Mall Openings
Sunrise retail is buzzing right now, especially around Sawgrass Mills. If you like people, flexible hours, and steady in-person work, these roles are worth a look.
CUSTOMER ASSISTANT / CAJERO – Sawgrass Mall (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: Bluwave
- Location: Sunrise, FL – Sawgrass Mall
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Fast-growing retail group hiring cashiers and key holders with Spanish + basic English. Great if you want growth and promotion potential and don’t mind that weekends are mandatory.
Retail Sales Associate – Stylist
- Employer: Luli Fama
- Location: Sunrise, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour + commission
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Part-time role with a luxury swimwear brand where you help style customers and build client relationships. Good fit if you love fashion, high-end service, and flexible hours (must be 18+ and able to work weekends/holidays).
Part-Time Sales Associate at Sawgrass Mills – Scooter Rentals
- Employer: Scoozer Enterprises, LLC
- Location: Sunrise, FL – Sawgrass Mills
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule, paid hands-on training
Mix of customer service and light mechanical work helping guests rent and return electric scooters inside the mall. Great if you’re handy with tools, reliable, and like solving everyday problems on your own.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—mall jobs turn over fast, and getting your foot in the door can lead to better shifts and roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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