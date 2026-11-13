Sunnyvale ISD has a busy weekend, including Raider Football starting the playoffs on 2026-11-13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Pittsburg in Tyler, and the Lady Raiders heading to the state semifinals with a community send-off on 2026-11-14 at 10:15 a.m. on Raider Drive. Saturday, 2026-11-14 is also the final show of The Addams Family. Families can see Fall Feast dates and menu (prepay by Nov. 16), Veterans Day and Bonfire highlights, upcoming PTA events, and Thanksgiving Break reminders in this week’s E-News: https://app.smore.com/n/zhrya

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sunnyvale Independent School District