Sunnyvale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand from clinics, dental offices, and home health agencies. If you’re licensed in California and want solid pay plus flexibility, this week looks good.

Employer: Pearly Dental Care

Pearly Dental Care Location: Sunnyvale & San Jose, CA

Type: Temporary

Pay: $75–$90/hour

Short‑term RDH role for November and December with assisted hygiene support and flexible days/hours. Great if you want high hourly pay without a long‑term commitment.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $164,700–$196,900/year base salary

Primary care NP/PA role with 4 days in clinic, 1 day remote, plus a sign-on bonus and a big benefits package (401k match, paid sabbatical, parental leave, CME stipend, malpractice covered). Ideal if you like evidence‑based, team‑based primary care.

Employer: Varun Yadav DMD Inc.

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Part-time (Mondays & Wednesdays)

(Mondays & Wednesdays) Pay: $90–$95/hour

Stable RDH schedule two days a week with no being sent home early for cancellations. Good fit if you want predictable hours, high hourly pay, and motivated patients.

Employer: Grace Community Home Health Inc

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (field-based)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per Diem

Pay: Estimated $111,000–$157,000+/year (experience-based)

Home health role serving mostly older adults, with options for RNs and LVNs and flexible schedules. Includes 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and flexible hours, great if you like one‑on‑one patient time in the home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to talking about schedules and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.