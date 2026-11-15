Sunnyvale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from craft tools to home goods and more. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for you.

Item: ~50 sets of disposable plastic utensils

Condition: Not stated, from a smoke-free, pet-free home

Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale (Homestead/Mary area)

Details: Great for parties, picnics, or school events. Message the poster on TrashNothing for the exact address and pickup time.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Fiskars paper trimmer, cuts up to 12" paper

Condition: Used; blade still works, but rail is a bit wide, so cuts may not be perfect unless you hold it carefully. Good for beginners trying out paper crafting.

Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale

Home: Smoke-free, pet-free

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Disney Mickey black zip-around portfolio, made by Leeds

Size: About 13" L x 10.5" H x 1" D

Condition: Pre-owned; vegan leather is aging with corner cracks, but zippers still work.

Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale

Home: Smoke-free, pet-free

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Kate Spade silicone case for iPhone 7

Condition: Used; poster says it might be a bit loose, and they no longer have the phone to test it.

Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale

Home: Smoke-free, pet-free

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item:

1 set United Polaris pajamas , size L/XL , unused

, , unused 5 pairs airline socks, unused (from United personal care kits)

Condition: Unused; from a smoke-free, pet-free home

Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Two small tea tins

Condition: Tins are fine; pairing knife in photo is only for size comparison.

Pickup: Near Las Palmas Park, Sunnyvale; timing listed as anytime (confirm with poster).

Details: Handy for storing tea, spices, or small craft items.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Two Honeywell HPA300 air purifiers

Condition: Fully functional, free

Pickup: Intersection of Sunset and Coolidge, Washington Park area, Sunnyvale

Notes: Pickup only; poster says they will not respond to any inquiries, so it appears to be first-come, first-served.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black/gray medallion rug

Size: 48" W x 72" L (about 4' x 6'), pile height 0.31"

Material: 100% polypropylene

Condition: Clean, great condition, used about a year

Pickup: Lawrence Station area, Sunnyvale, first come, first served

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Agapanthus plants (mixed white and blue)

Status: Marked Pending by the poster

Details: Hardy, drought resistant, self-propagating, needs sun. Great for low-water gardens.

Pickup: Washington Park area, Sunnyvale (check with poster for exact location and to see if still available).

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Many reusable tote bags and paper bags with handles

Condition: Near perfect condition

Details: Good for food or clothing drives, moving, or organizing.

Pickup: Washington Park area, Sunnyvale; message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup info.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Box of 50 kids’ masks, never opened

Condition: New, unopened

Pickup: Sunnyvale, near Wolfe (exact spot and time arranged with poster)

Details: When you message, let them know day and time you can pick up.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Assorted tools and one tarp

Condition: Tarp is fair condition, a bit frayed and not very thick; tools are random, poster is not sure what they’re for.

Pickup: Near Serra Park in Sunnyvale

Details: Good if you like to tinker or need a spare tarp for light use.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through to the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.