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🎁 Free Items Around Sunnyvale — Handy Home & Craft Finds
Sunnyvale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from craft tools to home goods and more. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for you.
Disposable plastic utensils (Sunnyvale - Homestead/Mary)
Item: ~50 sets of disposable plastic utensils
Condition: Not stated, from a smoke-free, pet-free home
Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale (Homestead/Mary area)
Details: Great for parties, picnics, or school events. Message the poster on TrashNothing for the exact address and pickup time.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Fiskars paper trimmer (Sunnyvale - Homestead/Mary)
Item: Fiskars paper trimmer, cuts up to 12" paper
Condition: Used; blade still works, but rail is a bit wide, so cuts may not be perfect unless you hold it carefully. Good for beginners trying out paper crafting.
Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale
Home: Smoke-free, pet-free
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Disney Mickey black portfolio (Sunnyvale - Homestead/Mary)
Item: Disney Mickey black zip-around portfolio, made by Leeds
Size: About 13" L x 10.5" H x 1" D
Condition: Pre-owned; vegan leather is aging with corner cracks, but zippers still work.
Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale
Home: Smoke-free, pet-free
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Kate Spade iPhone 7 case - used (Sunnyvale - Homestead/Mary)
Item: Kate Spade silicone case for iPhone 7
Condition: Used; poster says it might be a bit loose, and they no longer have the phone to test it.
Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale
Home: Smoke-free, pet-free
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Unused airline pajamas and socks (Sunnyvale - Homestead/Mary)
Item:
- 1 set United Polaris pajamas, size L/XL, unused
- 5 pairs airline socks, unused (from United personal care kits)
Condition: Unused; from a smoke-free, pet-free home
Pickup: Porch pickup, 9am–5pm, near Cupertino Middle School, Sunnyvale
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
2 small tea tins (Las Palmas Pk, Snvle)
Item: Two small tea tins
Condition: Tins are fine; pairing knife in photo is only for size comparison.
Pickup: Near Las Palmas Park, Sunnyvale; timing listed as anytime (confirm with poster).
Details: Handy for storing tea, spices, or small craft items.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free Air Purifiers - Honeywell HPA300
Item: Two Honeywell HPA300 air purifiers
Condition: Fully functional, free
Pickup: Intersection of Sunset and Coolidge, Washington Park area, Sunnyvale
Notes: Pickup only; poster says they will not respond to any inquiries, so it appears to be first-come, first-served.
Black/Gray Medallion Rug - 4x6
Item: Black/gray medallion rug
Size: 48" W x 72" L (about 4' x 6'), pile height 0.31"
Material: 100% polypropylene
Condition: Clean, great condition, used about a year
Pickup: Lawrence Station area, Sunnyvale, first come, first served
Free Agapanthus…Pending
Item: Agapanthus plants (mixed white and blue)
Status: Marked Pending by the poster
Details: Hardy, drought resistant, self-propagating, needs sun. Great for low-water gardens.
Pickup: Washington Park area, Sunnyvale (check with poster for exact location and to see if still available).
FREE Reusable Tote Bags
Item: Many reusable tote bags and paper bags with handles
Condition: Near perfect condition
Details: Good for food or clothing drives, moving, or organizing.
Pickup: Washington Park area, Sunnyvale; message the poster on Nextdoor for pickup info.
Kids mask unopened (50pc) (Sunnyvale (Wolfe))
Item: Box of 50 kids’ masks, never opened
Condition: New, unopened
Pickup: Sunnyvale, near Wolfe (exact spot and time arranged with poster)
Details: When you message, let them know day and time you can pick up.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Random tools and tarp (94087)
Item: Assorted tools and one tarp
Condition: Tarp is fair condition, a bit frayed and not very thick; tools are random, poster is not sure what they’re for.
Pickup: Near Serra Park in Sunnyvale
Details: Good if you like to tinker or need a spare tarp for light use.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through to the listing and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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