Sunnyvale’s science scene is buzzing right now, from cutting-edge AI workflows to molecular diagnostics in the heart of Silicon Valley. If you’re into research and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Canyon Code

Canyon Code Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time, paid internship

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the CEO on CanyonOS, modeling how multi-agent AI workflows actually behave in the wild. Great fit if you’re a grad or advanced undergrad with strong stats, Python, and probabilistic modeling skills who wants hands-on experience with LLM agents and real trace data.

Employer: Bosch USA – Research and Technology Center

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $185,000 base

Lead advanced R&D in molecular diagnostics and biosensing, from concept to prototype, at Bosch’s Silicon Valley research hub. Ideal if you have a PhD + 5+ years industry experience, and want to drive single-molecule detection, electrochemical sensing, and prototype diagnostic systems with strong ties to top universities.

Employer: Bosch USA – Research and Technology Center

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 base

Hands-on role building integrated molecular diagnostic platforms, including cartridges, on-chip sample prep, soft electronics, and micro/nanofabrication. Great for a PhD + 3–5 years industry experience who wants to turn academic biosensing ideas into real products with strong patent and publication potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.