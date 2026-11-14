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👔 Sunnyvale Exec & TPM Roles With Multiple $160K–$270K+ Openings
Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-level tech leadership roles right now, especially for people who love complex programs and cross‑functional teams. If you’ve got senior experience in program or engineering management, this week looks strong.
Director, Clover Engineering Programs
- Employer: Fiserv (Clover)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $163,200 – $244,800 + bonus and potential equity
Lead a team of Technical Program Managers and act as a strategic partner to the Head of Technology/CTO. This role blends executive‑level program leadership with a chief‑of‑staff style focus on priorities, operations, and big cross‑org initiatives.
Staff Technical Program Manager – Program Management (Tech)
- Employer: Uber
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $211,000 – $234,000 base + bonus, equity, benefits
Own large, multi‑platform technical programs that power Uber’s global infrastructure. Good fit if you’ve led multi‑million‑dollar budgets, enjoy solving tough operational bottlenecks, and like working closely with execs in a fast, in‑office‑friendly culture.
Integrated Program Planner Stf – Level 4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA (or Highlands Ranch, CO)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,400 – $206,800
Senior program planning role supporting space and security programs (OPIR Mission). You’ll build and manage Integrated Master Schedules, support Earned Value Management, brief senior leadership, and may need or obtain a Top Secret clearance.
Technical Program Manager, Field Quality and Reliability, Electrical
- Employer: Google
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA (also options in Atlanta, Kirkland, New York)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + ~20% bonus target + equity + benefits
Lead field reliability programs for data center electrical and power systems. You’ll work with design, supply chain, and operations to improve equipment reliability, analyze failures, and feed insights back into future data center designs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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