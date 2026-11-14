Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-level tech leadership roles right now, especially for people who love complex programs and cross‑functional teams. If you’ve got senior experience in program or engineering management, this week looks strong.

Employer: Fiserv (Clover)

Fiserv (Clover) Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $163,200 – $244,800 + bonus and potential equity

Lead a team of Technical Program Managers and act as a strategic partner to the Head of Technology/CTO. This role blends executive‑level program leadership with a chief‑of‑staff style focus on priorities, operations, and big cross‑org initiatives.

Employer: Uber

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $211,000 – $234,000 base + bonus, equity, benefits

Own large, multi‑platform technical programs that power Uber’s global infrastructure. Good fit if you’ve led multi‑million‑dollar budgets, enjoy solving tough operational bottlenecks, and like working closely with execs in a fast, in‑office‑friendly culture.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (or Highlands Ranch, CO)

(or Highlands Ranch, CO) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $111,400 – $206,800

Senior program planning role supporting space and security programs (OPIR Mission). You’ll build and manage Integrated Master Schedules, support Earned Value Management, brief senior leadership, and may need or obtain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (also options in Atlanta, Kirkland, New York)

(also options in Atlanta, Kirkland, New York) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $192,000 – $278,000 + ~20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead field reliability programs for data center electrical and power systems. You’ll work with design, supply chain, and operations to improve equipment reliability, analyze failures, and feed insights back into future data center designs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.