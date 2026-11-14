Sunnyvale’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from tech and defense. Here are several high-paying roles hiring in and around Sunnyvale, CA.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a high-growth advisory firm)

Goodwin Recruiting (for a high-growth advisory firm) Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Bay Area market)

(Bay Area market) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $126,000 base + performance incentives (~40%)

Lead complex accounting projects for large public companies (IPO readiness, M&A, technical accounting) instead of repeating audit busy seasons. Great fit if you have 3+ years external audit (Big 4 or top firm) and want faster growth, broader exposure, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, and career development).

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 1 – includes Sunnyvale): $111,400 – $206,800

High-visibility Staff Program Finance Analyst role on a critical space contract, supporting forecasting, budgeting, variance analysis, and earned value reporting. You’ll need an active Top Secret clearance (with SCI/poly), strong Excel, and several years of finance/program control experience; in return you get big-company stability, bonus eligibility, and a deep benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, education assistance).

Employer: JFrog

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (onsite ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 base + RSUs + ESPP

Senior FP&A role supporting global Sales, Marketing, and Growth at a fast-moving SaaS company. You’ll own GTM budgeting and forecasting, build KPI dashboards, and analyze CAC/ROI across channels—ideal if you have 7–10 years FP&A, strong SaaS metrics skills, and experience with tools like Pigment/Anaplan plus SQL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sunnyvale employers move fast when they see strong finance talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.