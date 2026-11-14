Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-level sales and marketing roles right now, especially in cloud and AI. If you’ve got experience in tech, these three openings are worth a serious look.

Employer: Samsara

Samsara Location: Sunnyvale, CA (remote within select Western states)

(remote within select Western states) Type: Full-time

Compensation: Annual OTE $152,000 – $190,000 USD (base + variable + equity eligible)

Sell Samsara’s IoT and connected operations platform to mid-market customers, with deal sizes around $20K–$100K and about 25% travel. Full-cycle closers with 2+ years experience and a track record of $10K+ deals will like the above-market pay, flexible work model, and strong growth culture.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, USA (also options in Seattle, WA; San Francisco, CA)

(also options in Seattle, WA; San Francisco, CA) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $219,000 – $305,000 USD base + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead Google Cloud’s corporate communications across financial news, M&A, crisis comms, internal channels, and more while managing a small team. This role is ideal if you have 14+ years in PR/communications, know the cloud and AI space, and want to shape how Google Cloud shows up with media, analysts, and employees.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, USA (also options in Seattle, WA)

(also options in Seattle, WA) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $233,000 – $324,000 USD base + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Own the full Gemini Enterprise story across every audience and channel, from executive keynotes to analyst briefings and competitive positioning against players like OpenAI and Anthropic. Best fit for someone with deep technical troubleshooting experience (10+ years), strong coding/system design literacy, and a background in high-level product or narrative strategy.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.