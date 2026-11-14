undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Sunnyvale Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sunnyvale’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid weekday schedules and benefits popping up across town. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), these roles are worth a look.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA – 905 11th Avenue
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM
- Pay: $22.00–$23.00 per hour
Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, serving, and keeping the line running smoothly in a corporate café setting. Previous catering experience is required, and full-time staff get access to a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).
Duplicate listing note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match the LinkedIn posting above.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time (openings/closings, evenings, weekends, holidays as needed)
- Pay: $30.00–$33.00 per hour, plus bonus opportunities
Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching the team to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and growth paths into higher management.
Front Desk Supervisor
- Employer: Island Hospitality Management
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule based on hotel needs
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee the hotel front desk, handle check-ins/check-outs, support your team, and keep guests happy. Role includes training and clear growth paths, plus a benefits package with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and wellness perks.
Food Service Worker – Full Time, Weekends Off
- Employer: Cosmopolitan Catering at Intuitive Surgical (Eurest)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour
Buffet-style food service and prep in a corporate setting, with no weekend shifts. Includes paid holidays off, steady daytime hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free/discounted food.
Dishwasher (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA – Intuitive, 1050 Kifer Road
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM
- Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour
Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, pans, and work areas in a large corporate facility. Evening weekday schedule, with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and other Compass Group benefits.
If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.