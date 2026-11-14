Sunnyvale’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid weekday schedules and benefits popping up across town. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group)

Bon Appétit Management Company (Compass Group) Location: Sunnyvale, CA – 905 11th Avenue

– 905 11th Avenue Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $22.00–$23.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, serving, and keeping the line running smoothly in a corporate café setting. Previous catering experience is required, and full-time staff get access to a wide range of benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).

Duplicate listing note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match the LinkedIn posting above.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time (openings/closings, evenings, weekends, holidays as needed)

(openings/closings, evenings, weekends, holidays as needed) Pay: $30.00–$33.00 per hour, plus bonus opportunities

Lead a single Panda Express location, from hiring and coaching the team to hitting sales goals and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Island Hospitality Management

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule based on hotel needs

Full-time, based on hotel needs Pay: Not listed

Oversee the hotel front desk, handle check-ins/check-outs, support your team, and keep guests happy. Role includes training and clear growth paths, plus a benefits package with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and wellness perks.

Employer: Cosmopolitan Catering at Intuitive Surgical (Eurest)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

, Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour

Buffet-style food service and prep in a corporate setting, with no weekend shifts. Includes paid holidays off, steady daytime hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free/discounted food.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA – Intuitive, 1050 Kifer Road

– Intuitive, 1050 Kifer Road Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM–10:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, pots, pans, and work areas in a large corporate facility. Evening weekday schedule, with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and other Compass Group benefits.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.