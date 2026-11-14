Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-end engineering work right now—from defense and robotics to AI chips and power infrastructure. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several roles here that pay well into the six figures.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,600 – $198,000

Work on models and simulations for the THAAD interceptor missile system, predicting performance, running trade studies, and guiding hardware/software design. Requires systems modeling experience, coding (C/C++/Matlab/Fortran, etc.), and an active or current Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,600 – $227,600

Design and test GNC algorithms for aircraft, spacecraft, or missile systems using tools like MATLAB/Simulink, Fortran, C++ or Python. Great fit if you’ve done missile or spacecraft GN&C and can lead complex performance and simulation work.

Employer: Amperesand

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (onsite 5 days/week)

(onsite 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary guidance: SF range $165,000 – $200,000 (company range by city)

Own validation for high-voltage, high-power electronics in next-gen solid-state transformers. You’ll design test systems, run full validation cycles, drive root-cause on failures, and set up manufacturing tests in a fast-moving energy startup.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $171,000 (Level 3) / $142,200 – $213,400 (Level 4)

Support US Navy turbines, generators, and motors by modeling and analyzing vibration and acoustics. You’ll use tools like Hypermesh, Nastran, Abaqus, MATLAB and correlate models to test data; US citizenship and ability to get a Secret clearance required.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (onsite 4 days/week)

(onsite 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000 – $171,000 (Level 3) / $142,200 – $213,400 (Level 4)

Model and analyze multi-physics control systems for Navy turbine generators and propulsion systems. Heavy use of MATLAB/Simulink, state-space modeling, stability and frequency-domain analysis.

Employer: Intuitive

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (onsite ~4 days/week)

(onsite ~4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Region 1): $162,800 – $234,200

Design mechanical components for da Vinci robotic surgery platforms—sheet metal, plastics, weldments—and support volume manufacturing. Ideal if you have 8+ years in machine/robot design, strong GD&T, SolidWorks, and experience in regulated products.

Employer: Quest Global

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $165,000

Lead a multidisciplinary validation team for wearables and AI glasses. You’ll own capacity planning, lab strategy, test coverage, and stakeholder communication while growing technical leads and engineers.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $165,000 + bonus + equity

Design SystemVerilog RTL for TPU SoC infrastructure (clocking, fabric bridges, telemetry, error handling). Great for ASIC designers with clocking/PLL/DVFS experience and strong scripting in Python/Tcl/Perl.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + bonus + equity

Lead cross-discipline test teams for complex ML hardware systems (CPU, memory, ML ASICs, high-speed interconnects). You’ll design lab infrastructure, automate large-scale testing, and manage lab resources and safety.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $230,000 + bonus + equity

Own product safety for data center hardware—defining safety requirements, hazard analysis, and global compliance (CB, CE, NRTL/C, etc.). You’ll work across electrical, mechanical, thermal, and power teams to design for safety from day one.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Sunnyvale’s top engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.