Sunnyvale neighbors are giving away all kinds of handy free items this week — from furniture and kitchenware to craft supplies and clothes. Take a look and see if something here is just what you need.

Item: HDMI to VGA adapter, Sunix brand

Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Pickup: Porch pickup in Sunnyvale, CA

Details: Simple adapter to connect an HDMI device to a VGA monitor or projector. Photos are available in the listing.

Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two pairs of shoe insoles

Larger pair: Dansko orthotic type , true size 9 , used but washable

, , Smaller pair: thin inserts meant to help when shoes are about half a size too big, new, never used

Pickup: Anytime near Las Palmas Park, Sunnyvale, CA (porch-style pickup; see listing)

Details: Great if you need extra support or to adjust shoe fit. Photos in the link show exact styles.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Black bicycle helmet with adjustable straps

Condition: Outer thin plastic shell was cracked and removed; foam shell has been rinsed and remains. Poster says it still provides as much protection as before with the stiff foam.

Location: Near building 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Madera neighborhood, Sunnyvale, CA

Pickup: Message with your available pickup time; poster will send directions.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Christmas craft bundle

Includes:

Teddy bear kits (one unopened, one opened with supplies remaining)

(one unopened, one opened with supplies remaining) Small Christmas ornaments and Santa decorations

and Patterns to make felt clothes for Santa and ornaments

to make felt clothes for Santa and ornaments One Christmas pin to wear

to wear Two Christmas tree decorations (jingle bell and ceramic reindeer)

Location: Madera area, Sunnyvale, CA, near 1075 Valencia Avenue (off South Mary Ave, behind Crosswalk Church)

Pickup: Contact through Nextdoor for details and timing.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Vintage 1947 Mirro-Matic Recipe Booklet, 57 pages

Details:

Directions and cooking timetables

Recipes for meats , dried and cooked fruits and vegetables , and cereals

, , and Published by Aluminum Goods Mfg. Co., Manitowoc, Wis.

Location: Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale, CA

Pickup: Message with your available pickup time; more photos are in the listing.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown leather sofa, disassembled, with cushions

Condition: Poster says leather appears in good condition. Sofa is already taken apart for easier moving.

Location: Outside the dumpster shed closest to the parking gate at the right side of the end of Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church parking lot, near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale

Access directions: Walk to the right side of building 1045 (between 1075 and 1045) and turn right at the end to reach the parking lot and dumpster shed.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Same black bicycle helmet with adjustable straps as above, cross-posted on trashnothing

Condition & location:

Thin outer plastic shell cracked and removed ; foam shell rinsed

; Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale

Pickup: Include your available pickup time in your message; directions will be sent.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Same brown leather sofa with cushions, disassembled as above, cross-posted on trashnothing

Condition & location:

Leather appears in good condition

Left outside the dumpster shed closest to the parking gate at the right side of the end of Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church parking lot, near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Same vintage 1947 Mirro-Matic pressure cooker recipe booklet as above, cross-posted on trashnothing

Details: 57 pages, with directions, timetables, and recipes for meats, fruits, vegetables, and cereals.

Location: Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Same Christmas teddy bear kits, ornaments, patterns, and craft supplies bundle as the Nextdoor listing, cross-posted on trashnothing

Includes: Teddy bear kits, small ornaments, patterns, craft supplies, and a few small Christmas decorations.

Pickup: Any time near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale (see listing for exact instructions).

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Three used Eversilver plates

Condition: Used; see photos for exact look.

Location: Sunnyvale, near Lawrence Station area

Pickup: Anytime, with preference for earliest pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bundle of used plastic storage containers plus extras

Details:

Used plastic containers, good condition

Some containers have spice color stains

Also includes party cups, 1 kids’ fancy table light (green tortoise, works well), and dwarfs decor

Location: Sunnyvale, near Lawrence Station

Pickup: Anytime, preference for someone who can pick up soonest.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Zumba T-shirts, Medium size

Condition: In good condition

Location: Close to Cumberland School, Sunnyvale, CA

Pickup notes:

Porch pickup (see listing for exact details)

(see listing for exact details) Contact only through the trashnothing messaging system (no phone calls or personal messages)

(no phone calls or personal messages) Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient

Poster will wait before choosing a recipient Preference to someone who follows the fair chance policy and provides their real name so it can be written on the bag

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Sunnyvale tend to go quickly, especially furniture and useful household goods. If you see something you like, check the listing right away, read the pickup instructions carefully, and message the poster with your timing.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.