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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sunnyvale Right Now
Sunnyvale neighbors are giving away all kinds of handy free items this week — from furniture and kitchenware to craft supplies and clothes. Take a look and see if something here is just what you need.
HDMI to VGA adapter (SNAIL, Sunnyvale)
Item: HDMI to VGA adapter, Sunix brand
Condition: Not stated (check photos)
Pickup: Porch pickup in Sunnyvale, CA
Details: Simple adapter to connect an HDMI device to a VGA monitor or projector. Photos are available in the listing.
Fair Chance Policy: The giver will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
2 pair insoles (Las Palmas Park area)
Item: Two pairs of shoe insoles
- Larger pair: Dansko orthotic type, true size 9, used but washable
- Smaller pair: thin inserts meant to help when shoes are about half a size too big, new, never used
Pickup: Anytime near Las Palmas Park, Sunnyvale, CA (porch-style pickup; see listing)
Details: Great if you need extra support or to adjust shoe fit. Photos in the link show exact styles.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Black bicycle helmet with adjustable straps
Item: Black bicycle helmet with adjustable straps
Condition: Outer thin plastic shell was cracked and removed; foam shell has been rinsed and remains. Poster says it still provides as much protection as before with the stiff foam.
Location: Near building 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Madera neighborhood, Sunnyvale, CA
Pickup: Message with your available pickup time; poster will send directions.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Christmas teddy bear kits & craft supplies
Item: Christmas craft bundle
Includes:
- Teddy bear kits (one unopened, one opened with supplies remaining)
- Small Christmas ornaments and Santa decorations
- Patterns to make felt clothes for Santa and ornaments
- One Christmas pin to wear
- Two Christmas tree decorations (jingle bell and ceramic reindeer)
Location: Madera area, Sunnyvale, CA, near 1075 Valencia Avenue (off South Mary Ave, behind Crosswalk Church)
Pickup: Contact through Nextdoor for details and timing.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Vintage 1947 Mirro-Matic pressure cooker recipe booklet
Item: Vintage 1947 Mirro-Matic Recipe Booklet, 57 pages
Details:
- Directions and cooking timetables
- Recipes for meats, dried and cooked fruits and vegetables, and cereals
- Published by Aluminum Goods Mfg. Co., Manitowoc, Wis.
Location: Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale, CA
Pickup: Message with your available pickup time; more photos are in the listing.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Brown leather sofa with cushions, disassembled
Item: Brown leather sofa, disassembled, with cushions
Condition: Poster says leather appears in good condition. Sofa is already taken apart for easier moving.
Location: Outside the dumpster shed closest to the parking gate at the right side of the end of Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church parking lot, near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale
Access directions: Walk to the right side of building 1045 (between 1075 and 1045) and turn right at the end to reach the parking lot and dumpster shed.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Black bicycle helmet w/ straps (1075 Valencia Avenue)
Item: Same black bicycle helmet with adjustable straps as above, cross-posted on trashnothing
Condition & location:
- Thin outer plastic shell cracked and removed; foam shell rinsed
- Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale
Pickup: Include your available pickup time in your message; directions will be sent.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Brown leather sofa, disassembled (1075 Valencia Avenue)
Item: Same brown leather sofa with cushions, disassembled as above, cross-posted on trashnothing
Condition & location:
- Leather appears in good condition
- Left outside the dumpster shed closest to the parking gate at the right side of the end of Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church parking lot, near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale
👉 See this item on trashnothing
1947 pressure cooker recipe booklet (1075 Valencia Avenue)
Item: Same vintage 1947 Mirro-Matic pressure cooker recipe booklet as above, cross-posted on trashnothing
Details: 57 pages, with directions, timetables, and recipes for meats, fruits, vegetables, and cereals.
Location: Near 1075 Valencia Avenue, off South Mary Avenue, behind Crosswalk Church, Sunnyvale
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Christmas craft supplies (1075 Valencia Avenue)
Item: Same Christmas teddy bear kits, ornaments, patterns, and craft supplies bundle as the Nextdoor listing, cross-posted on trashnothing
Includes: Teddy bear kits, small ornaments, patterns, craft supplies, and a few small Christmas decorations.
Pickup: Any time near 1075 Valencia Avenue, Sunnyvale (see listing for exact instructions).
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Used Eversilver plates (near Lawrence Station)
Item: Three used Eversilver plates
Condition: Used; see photos for exact look.
Location: Sunnyvale, near Lawrence Station area
Pickup: Anytime, with preference for earliest pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Plastic storage containers & more (near Lawrence Station)
Item: Bundle of used plastic storage containers plus extras
Details:
- Used plastic containers, good condition
- Some containers have spice color stains
- Also includes party cups, 1 kids’ fancy table light (green tortoise, works well), and dwarfs decor
Location: Sunnyvale, near Lawrence Station
Pickup: Anytime, preference for someone who can pick up soonest.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Zumba T-shirts, Medium size (near Cumberland School)
Item: Zumba T-shirts, Medium size
Condition: In good condition
Location: Close to Cumberland School, Sunnyvale, CA
Pickup notes:
- Porch pickup (see listing for exact details)
- Contact only through the trashnothing messaging system (no phone calls or personal messages)
- Fair Chance Policy: Poster will wait before choosing a recipient
- Preference to someone who follows the fair chance policy and provides their real name so it can be written on the bag
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Sunnyvale tend to go quickly, especially furniture and useful household goods. If you see something you like, check the listing right away, read the pickup instructions carefully, and message the poster with your timing.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.