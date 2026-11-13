El Niño may bring more rain than normal to Sunnyvale this winter. Neighbors are asked to get ready for storms and possible floods by staying informed, reporting problems, and protecting their homes.

You can sign up for free alerts by texting your zip code to 888777 and check your flood zone and tips on the City’s flood web pages. Report clogged storm drains or floods to the Utility Hotline at 408-730-7400, and fallen trees or branches to Parks and Trees at 408-730-7506, or use MySunnyvale for other issues. Free sandbags are at 221 Commercial St. Keep storm drains clear of leaves and trash, and you can also join the City’s Adopt-a-Storm Drain program for more help.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sunnyvale