Sunnyvale is buzzing with sales and marketing roles tied to AI, SaaS, and cybersecurity. If you like fast-growing tech and strong earning potential, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Ceribell

Ceribell Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time (individual contributor)

(individual contributor) Salary: $170,000–$205,000 base + bonus & equity

Lead forecasting, territory design, and sales analytics for an AI-powered medical device company. Great fit if you love building models, dashboards, and GTM strategy, and want strong benefits plus a mission-driven healthcare product.

Employer: LinkedIn

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (role can also sit in NY, SF, Mountain View, or Chicago; remote/hybrid options per team needs)

(role can also sit in NY, SF, Mountain View, or Chicago; remote/hybrid options per team needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,000–$245,000 base + bonus, stock & benefits

Own pricing, packaging, and the commercial story for LinkedIn’s next-gen AI-driven sales products. Ideal if you’re a senior B2B PMM who enjoys shaping monetization strategy and turning complex pricing into clear, compelling narratives.

Employer: Proofpoint

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (hybrid, 4 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)

Grow revenue with existing cybersecurity customers, selling add-on solutions and working closely with sales engineers and channel partners. Good match if you have 3+ years of solution sales, like working with CISOs, and want a clear quota-carrying role.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re early in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.