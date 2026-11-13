Sunnyvale has some very sweet cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. If you’re looking for a new feline friend, these adoptable kitties might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Bay Area Cats

Autumn is a beautiful young cat with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s looking for a forever home through Bay Area Cats in Sunnyvale.

If you’d like to know more about her personality, needs, or how she does with other pets, please reach out to the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Peninsula CatWorks

Darla is a gentle tuxedo kitten with a soft heart.

Can be a little cautious at first , but opens up once she feels safe

, but opens up once she feels safe Very loving and gentle with people

with people Loves cuddles and gives sweet kisses

and gives Has plenty of playful kitten energy and enjoys playing fetch

and enjoys Friendly with other cats

She was rescued from a backyard colony and is now safe in foster care, waiting for a home that will give her time to warm up and lots of love.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Peninsula CatWorks

Dolly is a bold, social black kitten who loves to be in the middle of everything.

Very outgoing and settles in quickly

and settles in quickly First to explore new rooms and toys

After playtime, she turns into a total cuddle bug

Super clingy and happiest right in your lap

and happiest right in your lap Wonderful with other cats

Dolly was also rescued from a backyard colony and brought into foster care with her sister Darla. She’d likely love a home with another friendly cat or even to be adopted with her sister.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Sunnyvale, CA or nearby, please consider opening your home to one of these lovely cats. Reach out to Bay Area Cats or Peninsula CatWorks through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about visits, adoption applications, and current availability.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.