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🏗️ Sunnyvale Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-end engineering work right now, especially in space, defense, and photonics. If you’re into hard problems and serious hardware, these roles are worth a look.
Mechanical Engineering Associate Manager
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,100 – $243,500
Lead a team designing complex mechanical and electromechanical systems for aerospace hardware. Good fit if you’ve led small technical teams and want people leadership plus deep mechanical design.
Electro-Optical Engineer Staff
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,800 – $280,000
Own camera system development and integration for space missions, from lab testing through space qualification. Ideal if you know optical systems/cameras and like leading multi-disciplinary teams.
Electro-Optical Engineer Senior Staff
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $185,400 – $344,400
Senior technical leader role on electro-optical payloads and space systems. Best for someone with EO payload experience, systems engineering, and an active TS/SCI clearance.
Materials Engineer – E2 (Materials Lab Engineer)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,100 – $163,700
Lab-focused role developing test plans, running materials tests, and writing reports for coatings, polymers, metals, and more. Great early-career spot if you like hands-on lab work and materials science.
Note: A second posting exists for this same role; this link represents the position.
Guidance, Navigation & Control Engineer III (Senior)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,600 – $227,600
Design and analyze spacecraft GNC using MATLAB/Simulink and C++, supporting LM satellite buses like LM400 and LM2100. Good for someone with a few years of GNC and simulation experience aiming for TS/SCI.
Guidance/Navigation/Control Engineering Sr – E3
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,600 – $227,600
Senior GNC role focused on algorithm design, integration, and verification for aircraft/spacecraft/missile systems. Strong match if you’re fluent in MATLAB/Simulink, C++, Python and like complex performance analysis.
Mechanical Engineer – E2 (THAAD Structures)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,100 – $163,700
Work on missile structures for the THAAD program, from stress analysis to production support. Great if you have CAD/GD&T skills and want exposure to missile/aerospace hardware.
Staff Dry Etch Process Engineer
- Employer: Nokia (Optical Networks)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Develop and optimize plasma dry etch processes for InP photonic integrated circuits used in high-speed optical networking. Ideal for someone with strong plasma etch and DOE/SPC experience who likes fab-floor problem solving.
Staff Wet Etch Process Engineer
- Employer: Nokia (Optical Networks)
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own wet etch and clean processes for InP PICs, driving yield and defect reduction in a 24/7 fab. Great if you know wet chemistry, contamination control, and want to blend development with high-volume manufacturing.
Industrial Engineer – Proposal Estimator
- Employer: Northrop Grumman Mission Systems
- Location: Sunnyvale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,400 – $125,200
Estimate factory labor for low-volume, high-mix manufacturing, building cost models and BOEs for proposals. Nice fit if you enjoy numbers, cost estimating, and working across engineering, pricing, and contracts.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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