Sunnyvale is hot right now for senior leaders who like big problems and big impact. Here are several high‑level roles where you’ll be close to the tech and strategy, not stuck in the back office.

Employer: Uber

Uber Location: Sunnyvale, CA (hybrid, ~50% in office)

(hybrid, ~50% in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000–$211,000 base (plus bonus, equity, 401(k), benefits)

Own a key product area inside Uber’s new AV Labs group, turning massive real‑world driving data into tools for autonomous vehicles. Great fit if you’re a technical PM who likes AI/ML, hardware + software, and leading cross‑functional teams from idea to launch.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (GeoZone 1 incl. Sunnyvale): $150,800–$280,000

Associate Program Manager role leading parts of the THAAD interceptor development portfolio—owning cost, schedule, and technical performance for complex defense programs. Ideal if you have program/project management, EVM, risk management, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: CrowdStrike

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$220,000 base (plus bonus, equity, benefits)

Senior program leader for CrowdStrike’s Exposure Management portfolio, driving complex, cross‑functional software programs from planning through release. Great for someone with 8+ years in software program management, strong Agile/Scrum skills, and hands‑on use of AI tools to run programs.

Employer: Vibha (education nonprofit)

(education nonprofit) Location: Hybrid remote – Sunnyvale, CA base, national role

Type: Full-time, fixed-term contract

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 per year, plus benefits

Lead a 35‑year‑old nonprofit focused on public education in India, with a heavy focus on fundraising and partnerships. Perfect if you’re a mission‑driven executive with a strong fundraising track record and comfort working across U.S.–India time zones.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—senior roles often evolve around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.