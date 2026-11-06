💻 Sunnyvale IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles

Sunnyvale’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI, infra, and large-scale systems. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several roles here that put you right in the middle of cutting-edge work.

Employer: Cerebras

Cerebras Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the backend services that power the Cerebras Inference Cloud, handling billing, usage, quotas, logs, and metrics at serious scale. Great fit if you like owning APIs, data models, and distributed systems end-to-end and partnering closely with product and infra teams.

Employer: Cerebras

Cerebras Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a new ML research/advanced development effort around LLM pretraining, RL, data curation, sparsity, and agents. Ideal for a PhD-level ML leader who wants to build a team, publish, and co-design with custom AI hardware.

Employer: Cerebras

Cerebras Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own security across on-prem and cloud clusters, from secure boot to Kubernetes workloads. Great if you have deep HPC, Kubernetes hardening, and network security experience and want to define security posture for next-gen AI infra.

Employer: Cerebras

Cerebras Location: Sunnyvale, CA or Toronto, ON

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the team that runs the orchestration layer for globally distributed inference. You’ll work with Kubernetes, high-availability systems, security (TLS/mTLS), and low-latency infra using Go or C++.

Employer: Tekgence Inc (consulting / contract)

(consulting / contract) Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract role owning CI/CD and automation for a federated GraphQL data layer with a Rust router and Node/TypeScript subgraphs. Perfect if you enjoy Rust, GraphQL, Kubernetes, and building robust pipelines for latency-critical services.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA or New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $207,000 – $300,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead teams building planet-scale ML and network fabrics, focusing on availability, SLOs, and bandwidth management. Great for managers with strong distributed systems + networking background who want to work on Google’s core AI/infra.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA or New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $207,000 – $300,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Very similar Fabric Infrastructure manager role, listed via Indeed. If the LinkedIn link above gives you trouble, this is another path into the same Google team working on ML fabrics and large-scale networking.

Employer: Google

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $207,000 – $300,000 + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Staff-level role architecting software for TPUs and other accelerators: firmware, Linux kernel drivers, and data center server integration. Ideal if you’re strong in embedded systems, PCIe, Linux kernel, and want to shape Google’s AI hypercomputers.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (example range, Bellevue WA): $143,700 – $194,400 annually + RSUs + benefits (Sunnyvale range not listed)

Build production systems that turn ML and Generative AI models into tools that support 1.5M+ Amazonians (benefits, comp, recruiting, and more). Good for Java engineers who like AWS, microservices, and science-heavy partners.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $143,000 – $286,000 + bonus + potential stock + benefits

Staff-level full-stack role on Marketplace Engineering, building cloud-native platforms and AI/ML-powered tools for third-party sellers. Strong fit if you’re deep in Java/Spring Boot + React/Angular and like leading design, mentoring, and platform work.

If any of these catch your eye, open the links, skim the requirements, and throw in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.