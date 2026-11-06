🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sunnyvale Right Now

Sunnyvale neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to kitchen storage and clothing. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.

Item: Ribbon cake top decoration from a Bundt cake

Condition: Not stated (see photos)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (near Wolfe)

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple cake topper that sat on top of a Bundt cake. Great if you like to decorate baked goods or want a reusable topper for parties. The poster asks that you advise what day and time you can pick up when you reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Used drawer slides and green handles

Quantity: 12 sets total, including screws

Condition: Used

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (near Wolfe & Homestead)

Source: trashnothing.com

Good for cabinet or furniture projects. The giver can separate the handles if you only want those. Contactless pickup is offered near Wolfe & Homestead. Check the photos to see the style and size.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Lederhosen (leather and suede)

Size: Women’s small, described as unisex (could fit a boy or girl)

Condition: Not stated (see photos)

Location: Southwest Sunnyvale, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Traditional-style leather/suede lederhosen. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it. Porch pickup is available in southwest Sunnyvale.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Body Glove wet suit

Size: Women’s small

Condition: Excellent

Location: Southwest Sunnyvale, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice Body Glove brand wetsuit in excellent condition, women’s small. Great for water sports or trips to the coast. The giver is also using a Fair Chance Policy, and offers porch pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Cross stitch and quilting supplies

Includes:

Four yards of quilting cotton

One package of 14-count navy blue Aida

Two packages of 14-count waste fabric

Location: Heritage District, Sunnyvale, CA

Pickup times: Tues/Thurs/Sat after 3 pm

Source: trashnothing.com

Perfect for crafters, cross stitchers, or quilters. Different fabrics and counts are listed, so check the photos to see colors and packaging. Pickup is limited to certain days and times, so plan ahead.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tupperware container (lid is cracked)

Size: 11" x 7" x 7"

Condition: Usable container, cracked lid

Location: Near Serra Park, Sunnyvale, CA (94087)

Source: trashnothing.com

Good for pantry storage, craft supplies, or anything that doesn’t need a perfect seal. The crack is in the lid, so check the photos to see if it works for your needs.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Sunnyvale tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the giver with your pickup time as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.