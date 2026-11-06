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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sunnyvale Right Now
Sunnyvale neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from craft supplies to kitchen storage and clothing. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available around town.
Ribbon cake top decoration (Sunnyvale (Wolfe))
Item: Ribbon cake top decoration from a Bundt cake
Condition: Not stated (see photos)
Location: Sunnyvale, CA (near Wolfe)
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple cake topper that sat on top of a Bundt cake. Great if you like to decorate baked goods or want a reusable topper for parties. The poster asks that you advise what day and time you can pick up when you reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Drawer slides and green handles (Sunnyvale (Wolfe & Homestead))
Item: Used drawer slides and green handles
Quantity: 12 sets total, including screws
Condition: Used
Location: Sunnyvale, CA (near Wolfe & Homestead)
Source: trashnothing.com
Good for cabinet or furniture projects. The giver can separate the handles if you only want those. Contactless pickup is offered near Wolfe & Homestead. Check the photos to see the style and size.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Lederhosen (southwest Sunnyvale)
Item: Lederhosen (leather and suede)
Size: Women’s small, described as unisex (could fit a boy or girl)
Condition: Not stated (see photos)
Location: Southwest Sunnyvale, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Traditional-style leather/suede lederhosen. The poster is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it. Porch pickup is available in southwest Sunnyvale.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Wet suit (southwest Sunnyvale)
Item: Body Glove wet suit
Size: Women’s small
Condition: Excellent
Location: Southwest Sunnyvale, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Nice Body Glove brand wetsuit in excellent condition, women’s small. Great for water sports or trips to the coast. The giver is also using a Fair Chance Policy, and offers porch pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Cross stitch supplies (Heritage district)
Item: Cross stitch and quilting supplies
Includes:
- Four yards of quilting cotton
- One package of 14-count navy blue Aida
- Two packages of 14-count waste fabric
Location: Heritage District, Sunnyvale, CA
Pickup times: Tues/Thurs/Sat after 3 pm
Source: trashnothing.com
Perfect for crafters, cross stitchers, or quilters. Different fabrics and counts are listed, so check the photos to see colors and packaging. Pickup is limited to certain days and times, so plan ahead.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Tupperware - lid is cracked (94087)
Item: Tupperware container (lid is cracked)
Size: 11" x 7" x 7"
Condition: Usable container, cracked lid
Location: Near Serra Park, Sunnyvale, CA (94087)
Source: trashnothing.com
Good for pantry storage, craft supplies, or anything that doesn’t need a perfect seal. The crack is in the lid, so check the photos to see if it works for your needs.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Sunnyvale tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the giver with your pickup time as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.