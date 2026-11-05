🚚 Sunnyvale Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sunnyvale’s logistics scene is buzzing right now, especially around cloud and data center growth. If you’re into supply chain strategy, materials planning, or sourcing, there are some strong roles open.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000 – $189,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Own material supply planning for critical data center products, from procurement to inventory management. You’ll work with NPI, demand planning, engineering, and contract manufacturers to keep global data centers running while balancing cost, inventory, and risk.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Sunnyvale, CA (with options for Atlanta, GA; New Albany, OH; Midlothian, TX )

(with options for ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $236,000 – $329,000 + 25% bonus target + equity + benefits

Lead the commercial and network strategy for Cloud Customer Logistics, including global supply chain network design and multi‑billion‑dollar OpEx/CapEx oversight. This is a senior role shaping TPU logistics, contracts, and global logistics spend across Google’s AI and infrastructure network.

Employer: Flexon Technologies Talent360.ai (supporting LinkedIn)

(supporting LinkedIn) Location: Sunnyvale, CA (On-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Run end‑to‑end sourcing projects and support Supplier Relationship Management for LinkedIn. You’ll manage bid packages, supplier communication, and supplier business reviews and scorecards across multiple direct and indirect spend categories.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—roles like this in Sunnyvale tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.