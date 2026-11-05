👔 Sunnyvale Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Salaries

Sunnyvale is buzzing with high-impact leadership roles, especially for people who love tech, data, and complex operations. If you’re ready to step into (or level up in) executive-style management, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,800 – $217,200/year + cash & stock + benefits

Lead end-to-end technical programs that touch Tesla’s vehicles, energy, and robotics. This role owns scope, schedule, and budget, plus hands-on procurement and logistics for complex R&D test systems, using tools like JIRA, Confluence, and SharePoint.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Sunnyvale, CA (plus other possible locations)

(plus other possible locations) Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $132,000 – $189,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Own the learning tech stack for Google Data Centers, including the Intellum LMS and related tools. You’ll shape how technicians learn worldwide by configuring platforms, setting policies, and rolling out AI-powered features to improve automation and analytics.

Employer: Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time, primarily in-office

Salary: $115,000 – $222,000/year

Drive global autonomous trucking programs from plan to launch, working closely with OEMs and internal engineering and operations teams. This is a hands-on role where you own program milestones, new site launches, and risk management for cutting-edge L4 autonomy.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.