🏗️ Sunnyvale Engineering Roles: Multiple ASIC & DV Openings $130K+

Sunnyvale is hot right now for chip and hardware talent, especially around AI, AR/VR, and satellites. If you’re into ASIC, SoC, or design verification, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $197,000/year + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Work on Google’s TPU chips that power large-scale AI/ML. You’ll plan and run verification for complex digital blocks using SystemVerilog/UVM, close coverage to tape-out, and debug alongside design engineers. Great fit if you have 4+ years DV experience and want to be close to cutting-edge AI hardware.

Employer: Meta

Location: Sunnyvale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,000 – $250,000/year + bonus + equity + benefits

Lead DV for custom accelerators that power AR glasses and other compute-heavy, low-power chips. You’ll own verification from planning through sign-off, build reusable UVM environments, and drive methodology across multiple IPs and SoCs. Best for senior DV engineers (8+ years) who like technical leadership and cross-team work.

Employer: Amazon.com (Amazon Leo)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary (Sunnyvale): $131,800 – $185,000/year + sign-on + RSUs + benefits

Join the Amazon Leo satellite team, helping verify SoCs for low Earth orbit broadband satellites. You’ll build DV environments against Matlab/C models, write tests and regressions in SystemVerilog/UVM, and support system-level verification for advanced communication chips. A strong match if you have 2+ years DV/UVM and want to grow in wireless/communications.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.