💰 Sunnyvale finance jobs with multiple $120K+ openings

Sunnyvale is busy right now for finance pros, especially if you like tech, healthcare, or defense. Here are several solid Accounting & Finance roles hiring in and around Sunnyvale, CA.

Employer: Proofpoint

Proofpoint Location: Sunnyvale, CA (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500 – $113,630 (SF Bay Area range)

This role supports the Worldwide Sales team with budgeting, forecasting, and variance analysis. Good fit if you have 2+ years in finance, strong Excel, and want close partnership with sales leadership in a fast-growing cybersecurity company.

Employer: Proofpoint

Proofpoint Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Hybrid Mon–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,200 – $193,600 (SF Bay Area range)

High-visibility FP&A role focused on revenue, billings, renewals, and retention. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of SaaS or tech FP&A, know ASC 606, and enjoy building models, dashboards, and board-level reporting.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Onsite, 9/80 schedule)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,600 – $128,400

Lead manufacturing budgeting and overhead rate analysis for the Marine Systems division. Great for someone with 5+ years in finance/business operations, strong SAP/ERP and Excel, and interest in large-scale defense and manufacturing programs.

Employer: Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time (Manufacturing & Operations / Quality)

Full-time (Manufacturing & Operations / Quality) Salary: $179,700 – $269,500 (Region 1 range)

Senior GxP audit and inspection role supporting late-stage pharma development and regulatory inspections (FDA and other authorities). Best for someone with 7+ years QA in pharma/biotech, deep GxP knowledge, and hands-on audit/inspection experience.

Employer: Intuitive (Intuitive Surgical)

Location: Sunnyvale, CA (Hybrid – onsite Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time (Finance & Accounting)

Full-time (Finance & Accounting) Salary: $149,200 – $214,600 (Region 1 range)

Own and redesign Intuitive’s enterprise forecasting process—from mapping workflows to leading pilots and scaling improvements. Great match if you have 8+ years in finance transformation or process excellence, are comfortable with AI/ML-enabled forecasting, and like working with VP/C‑suite stakeholders.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Sunnyvale roles move fast, especially at this pay level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.