Sunny Isles Beach is buzzing with resort and restaurant hiring right now, especially along the beachfront. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach Location: Sunny Isles, FL

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

This role helps supervise the breakfast kitchen team, menu prep, food quality, and cleanliness at a luxury resort. Great fit if you have culinary training and want hands-on leadership experience in a high-end hotel kitchen.

Employer: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach

Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide massages and body treatments in a Forbes-style luxury spa while educating guests on home care. You’ll need a current Florida massage license and be comfortable on your feet for long shifts.

Employer: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach

Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Type: Not listed (front-desk spa role)

Not listed (front-desk spa role) Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests, manage spa bookings, and help drive treatment and retail sales. Ideal if you have spa reception experience, are tech-savvy with booking systems, and enjoy a polished, guest-facing role.

Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts – Solé Miami

Location: Sunny Isles, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep public areas and supplies in top shape at a beachfront boutique hotel—stocking carts, helping room attendants, and responding to guest requests. Good for someone active who doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet all day.

Employer: Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant (new restaurant)

Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (6 days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Run the front door at a high-energy, upscale restaurant—leading the host team, managing reservations (Toast/OpenTable/Resy), and greeting VIPs. Best for someone with 2+ years lead host experience who loves busy nights and guest interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and pay are usually in the full posting or at the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.