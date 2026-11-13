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Sunny Isles Beach
🍽️ Several Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Sunny Isles Beach
10 days ago
Sunny Isles Beach is buzzing with resort and restaurant hiring right now, especially along the beachfront. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, this is a good moment to jump in.
Breakfast Kitchen Supervisor (Internship)
- Employer: Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach
- Location: Sunny Isles, FL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
This role helps supervise the breakfast kitchen team, menu prep, food quality, and cleanliness at a luxury resort. Great fit if you have culinary training and want hands-on leadership experience in a high-end hotel kitchen.
SPA Massage Therapist (Part-time)
- Employer: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach
- Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide massages and body treatments in a Forbes-style luxury spa while educating guests on home care. You’ll need a current Florida massage license and be comfortable on your feet for long shifts.
SPA Concierge
- Employer: Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach
- Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL
- Type: Not listed (front-desk spa role)
- Salary: Not listed
Welcome guests, manage spa bookings, and help drive treatment and retail sales. Ideal if you have spa reception experience, are tech-savvy with booking systems, and enjoy a polished, guest-facing role.
Houseperson
- Employer: Noble House Hotels & Resorts – Solé Miami
- Location: Sunny Isles, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep public areas and supplies in top shape at a beachfront boutique hotel—stocking carts, helping room attendants, and responding to guest requests. Good for someone active who doesn’t mind lifting and being on their feet all day.
Lead Host / Hostess Team Lead
- Employer: Porterhouse Music Bar & Restaurant (new restaurant)
- Location: Sunny Isles Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time (6 days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Run the front door at a high-energy, upscale restaurant—leading the host team, managing reservations (Toast/OpenTable/Resy), and greeting VIPs. Best for someone with 2+ years lead host experience who loves busy nights and guest interaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on shifts and pay are usually in the full posting or at the interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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