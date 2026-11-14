In the heart of Battle Ground, Washington, there's a carpet cleaning service that's more than just a business—it's a testament to one man's vision of quality, integrity, and care. Mario Arevalo, the founder of Sunfresh Carpet Cleaning, has crafted a niche in the local community by offering services that go beyond the typical expectations. His journey from California to the homes of Clark County is a story of passion, dedication, and a commitment to redefining what it means to really clean.

Mario’s introduction to the world of carpet cleaning began in 2002, a career choice that would eventually lead to the founding of Sunfresh Carpet Cleaning in 2018. His motivation was simple yet profound: to create a business that prioritizes reliable, high-quality work paired with honest communication. "I wanted to build my own company," Mario says, reflecting on his years in the industry. "I saw a need for a local service that treats every home with care, so I started Sunfresh to do it right."

What sets Sunfresh apart is not just the thoroughness of their cleaning but also the all-inclusive nature of their services. Mario understood early on that customers valued transparency and felt peace of mind knowing there wouldn't be any surprise costs. That's why Sunfresh includes enzyme pet treatment and deodorizer at no extra cost. This approach has resonated particularly well with owners of high-end homes and small businesses who appreciate the meticulous attention to detail and the guarantee that Mario and his team will be honest, on time, and consistent.

The name 'Sunfresh' itself is inspired by the California sunshine and citrus fruits Mario remembers from his childhood. It’s a name that not only evokes a sense of cleanliness but also speaks to the vibrant, fresh start that each of his clients can expect after a visit from his team.

Mario’s dedication to quality is perhaps best exemplified through his signature service: an all-inclusive deep carpet cleaning. Utilizing truck-mounted hot water extraction, Sunfresh ensures that the results speak for themselves. Customers are often amazed at how much hidden soil is removed, even before the carpets are fully washed. Mary Moulton, a satisfied customer, was very impressed with the amount of soil removed and appreciated the clear communication throughout the process.

While Mario’s business is growing, he remains committed to education and professional excellence. Recently earning a Basic Hard Floor Cleaning certificate, Mario emphasizes the importance of continuous learning in maintaining the high standards his clients expect. This commitment extends to community relationships as well. Sunfresh offers a 10% discount to military members, police officers, and first responders, along with a $50-off promotion to all customers and special discounts for seniors—a testament to Mario's dedication to giving back to the community that supports him.

Running a business is not without its challenges, but for Mario, each obstacle is an opportunity to reinforce his business values. His philosophy centers on delivering exceptional results and building lasting relationships—a mission that extends beyond the transactional nature of carpet cleaning. It's about understanding that each home has its unique story, and each client has individual needs.

As Sunfresh continues to serve Battle Ground and the surrounding Clark County communities, Mario’s story remains a beacon of what can be achieved with passion and integrity. He has turned a simple service into a trusted partnership with his clients, ensuring that their homes are treated with the same care and attention as his own.

Sunfresh Carpet Cleaning is more than a business—it’s a reflection of Mario Arevalo’s journey and his dedication to quality service. As he looks back on the path he has carved, from the sunlit memories of California to the cozy homes of Washington, Mario's story is one of transformation and community connection. It's about creating a fresh start for his clients, one carpet at a time, and ensuring that the trust placed in his hands is never taken for granted. In a world where quality and honesty are sometimes hard to find, Mario Arevalo has built a business that is a shining example of both.

Through Sunfresh, he invites his clients to experience the warmth and clarity that comes from a truly clean home. And as the carpets are cleared of dust and debris, so too are the lines of communication—leaving nothing but the fresh, clean slate that Mario always envisioned.

Sunfresh Carpet Cleaning

📍 2302 nw 3rd avenue

📆 Founded: 2018

👤 Owner: Mario Arevalo

✨ What Makes It Different: All-inclusive services with enzyme pet treatment and deodorizer at no extra cost

🌿 Mission: Deliver exceptional results and build lasting relationships with local community