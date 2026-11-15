Swetland Homestead volunteer Nancy Lychos of Forty Fort gives a tour of the home’s summer kitchen during a 2014 event in Wyoming. The Luzerne County Historical Society will welcome visitors to the homestead from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, to experience Christmas in the 1860s. Tmes Leader File Photo

The monthly meeting of the Jacquelines will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Knights 55 building, 55 S. Main St., Pittston. This is the club’s Thanksgiving dinner meeting.

Pi Beta Gamma Club of Wyoming Valley: The club will hold a business meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Agolino’s Restaurant, 22 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Arrangements are by chairwoman Diane Pelczar, Janet Babskie and Margaret Turchanik. The club will make a holiday donation to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank. Its Christmas party will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Wyoming Valley Country Club. Members and guests are invited. Reservations are due by Sunday, Dec. 13; contact Susan at 570-357-3583.

Christmas Cash Bingo: Zara Court No. 113 will hold bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or 570-332-9272.

Breakfast with Santa: Zara Court No. 113 will host breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. John’s Lodge, Yatesville Road, Jenkins Township. The cost is $10 for ages 10 and older and $5 for ages 3 to 9; children younger than 2 are admitted free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, coffee and juice, and there will be crafts for kids and a visit with Santa. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Dec. 1; contact Lynn Dietrich at 570-212-0915.

A Swetland Family Christmas: The Luzerne County Historical Society will welcome visitors to experience Christmas in the 1860s during A Swetland Family Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6, at the historic Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. The event includes seasonal activities for families, Santa Claus, period-inspired crafts and the warmth of a fire. Admission is $10 for historical society members, $15 for nonmembers and $5 for children. Reservations are not required. Tickets may be bought at the door or on the historical society’s website.

Christmas Parties: Tickets are on sale for the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Christmas parties Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, at the post, 401 Main St., Dupont. Tickets are $30. For tickets, call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152.