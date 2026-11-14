Devan’s Diamonds owner and staff were ready to open the doors to the jewelry store’s 5th anniversary event at the Downtown Pittston store. Left to right: Trey Reahm, Mike Caruso (ownerdesigner), Dee Guza, Slav Tretiakov (master craftsman). Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Five years in business is certainly a milestone worth celebrating, but for Devan’s Diamonds, the occasion provided an opportunity to do something more than simply throw a party.

The Downtown Pittston jewelry store, at 77 S. Main St., marked its fifth anniversary with an open house designed to give customers and friends a closer look at what makes the company different, including its history, craftsmanship, creative process and vision for the future.

Rather than hosting a traditional anniversary party, owner Mike Caruso wanted guests to experience more of what happens behind the scenes.

During the celebration, Caruso presented a slide show showing the progression of the business over the five years.

“It was a great time and everybody had a good time,” Caruso said, adding that the open house created a different atmosphere by allowing people to learn more about the business rather than simply celebrating its anniversary.

The celebration also featured a special promotion surrounding the company’s Chapters Collection bracelet, a personalized piece designed to commemorate life’s important moments.

Each charm represents a different chapter in someone’s life, whether welcoming a new baby or marking another meaningful milestone. Customers can personalize their bracelets with birthstones, initials and engravings, creating a piece that tells their own story.

Available in silver and gold, the collection also provides a more affordable opportunity for customers to purchase jewelry designed and produced by the business. A silver bracelet valued at approximately $500 was given away to winner Pittston resident Stacy Salerno during the anniversary celebration.

What truly separates Devan’s Diamonds from many traditional jewelry stores, however, is the talent and creativity found under one roof.

The Caruso handles the design process, including computer-aided designs (CAD), models and molds, while Slav Tretiakov, a master craftsman with more than 20 years of experience, brings those designs to life.

Caruso said he’s not being biased by saying Tretiakov is the best jewelry craftsman in the business saying, “He’s a true talent.”

The combination of Caruso and Tretiakov allows customers to work directly with the people actually creating their jewelry, rather than explaining an idea to a salesperson who must then communicate it to an outside designer or manufacturer.

But the difference goes beyond the jewelry itself.

The owner believes the experience is just as important as the finished product, describing an atmosphere where customers can relax, share stories and spend time getting to know the people behind the business.

Looking ahead, the next five-years will be about building a recognizable brand rather than opening additional storefronts.

“The goal is to develop signature collections and original designs distinctive enough that customers will recognize a piece and immediately associate it with Devan’s Diamonds,” Caruso said.

The jewelry store does not intend to abandon its custom work, which has traditionally been the foundation of its business. Instead, Caruso hopes to complement those one-of-a-kind creations with its own recognizable collections.

That ambition already extends beyond Northeast Pennsylvania. Through social media, particularly Instagram, Devan’s Diamonds has sold jewelry in 15 countries. For a business celebrating just five years, that international reach offers an encouraging glimpse of what might lie ahead.

“We want to put our work in more places rather than actually opening more space,” Caruso explained.

Five-years ago, Devan’s Diamonds began building its reputation one customer and one creation at a time. Its next chapter is about making sure that reputation travels much farther.

Devan’s Diamonds’ hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

You can find Devan’s Diamonds on Facebook and Instagram or call 570-900-5882.