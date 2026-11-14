Tom Reilly, president of Reilly Associates in Pittston — Luzerne County’s outside engineer — updated County Council on bridges at last week’s meeting. Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

While there are many bridge repair and replacement needs, Luzerne County has identified 10 spans as the highest priority based on their serious or poor ratings, according to a new report.

This top 10 does not include other county-owned crossings already in design or construction.

Tom Reilly, president of Reilly Associates in Pittston — the county’s outside engineer — presented the list as part of a county bridge overview at last week’s County Council work session.

At least $12 million would be needed to address eight of the bridges, according to the estimates, and the cost projections for the remaining two is still under review.

A synopsis of the top 10 bridges warranting attention, including comments made by Reilly last week:

• Two Sutton Road bridges over Sutton Creek in Exeter Township — both concrete T-beam spans constructed in 1925.

The first is 50 feet long and in poor condition. It has a wingwall that is part of the bridge structure and moving, making it more of an immediate concern, Reilly said. The repair or replacement is estimated at $2.2 million.

Spanning 40 feet, the second nearby bridge is in serious condition, largely due to issues with the beams. The estimated repair or replacement: $1.5 million.

The county is seeking a state Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant to help fund one of these projects, Reilly said.

• East Division Street Bridge over Solomon Creek in Hanover Township — a 29-foot crossing in poor condition that will cost an estimated $1.75 million.

Reilly explained that this bridge and many others in bad shape here and across the country are “precast concrete non-composite adjacent box beam” designs installed from the late 1950s to around 1980.

At that time, it was considered very cost effective to use pre-stressed concrete beams in hollow boxes, but the paved overlay decks on top were not tightly tied into box, causing water infiltration that unknowingly rotted the beams inside, Reilly said. He compared it to a house with a leaking roof.

A few of these structures collapsed in the 1990s, drawing attention to the problem, he said, describing it as an “epidemic” that governments across the country have been forced to address.

The Division Street Bridge was installed in 1977.

• First Street Bridge over Mill Creek in Plains Township — a 54-foot steel stringer bridge constructed in 1973 that is in poor condition with substructure deterioration.

The estimated cost is $900,000. Reilly said there are issues with the foundation that make it a priority.

• Gross Road Bridge over Huntsville Creek in Jackson Township — a 34-foot-long precast concrete non-composite adjacent box beam span in serious condition due to deterioration of the beams as previously described for this type of structure.

It was built in 1975, with replacement estimated to cost $1.4 million.

• Cemetery Road Bridge over Pond Creek in Butler Township — another precast concrete non-composite adjacent box beam span with beams in serious condition.

This 36-foot crossing was constructed in 1956, with an estimated $1.6 million needed to address it.

• Devils Elbow Road Bridge over Pine Creek in Fairmount Township —also a precast concrete non-composite adjacent box beam bridge spanning 35 feet and constructed in 1977.

It is in poor condition. A cost estimate was not finalized because the scope of work is still under review.

• Deep Hole Road Bridge over Nescopeck Creek in Butler Township —a 45-foot rolled steel I-beam bridge with a wood deck constructed in 1959.

It is in poor condition and would cost an estimated $1.6 million to replace.

• Stephenson Street Bridge over the Lackawanna River in Duryea — another precast concrete non-composite adjacent box beam crossing that spans 250 feet, with beams in serious condition.

This bridge is gated to block public usage because it had been primarily intended to access a private quarry and swampland on the north side of the river. That private property was purchased by the borough for recreational purposes, prompting interest in keeping a bridge.

However, the existing bridge also has issues with deterioration of the support abutment in addition to the beams, and its elevation conflicts with a proposed borough levee-raising project that would protect properties that flooded in 2011. County officials also have said they do not have — and cannot justify spending — the estimated $8 million to replace a crossing that is not used for regular traffic needs.

Reilly said the county administration is working with the borough on a different option to seek state funding for a new pedestrian trail bridge that could accommodate emergency vehicles only at an elevation high enough for a raised levee.

The bridge was constructed in 1959 to replace a crossing demolished during Hurricane Diane in 1955, according to county records and prior-published reports.

• Sleepy Hollow Road over Nescopeck Creek in Butler Twp. — a 54-foot, single-lane, steel beam bridge with a wood deck built in 1920.

It has been closed due to the threat of imminent collapse and will cost $1 million to $2 million to replace.

Major crossings

The county owns 300 bridges. The administration has been working to assess each one as part of a plan to come up with a proposed long-term maintenance and repair/replacement schedule.

After years of planning, construction work at the closed Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston should begin in February, Reilly told the council.

Commonly known as the Water Street crossing over the Susquehanna River, the county-owned bridge closed five years ago, in August 2021, due to concerns about a bent eyebar, prompting a dramatic increase in traffic on the nearby state-owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge (Fort Jenkins) Bridge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had agreed to assume responsibility for replacing both spans as part of a bridge bundling project.

The county-owned span will be tackled first, with the bid opening scheduled for December and construction of the new bridge targeted completion in spring 2029, he said.

A temporary bridge will be constructed upstream of the span to hold the cranes needed to dismantle the old bridge and build piers and beams for the new one, he said.

Once this bridge is completed, the state’s Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Bridge will be closed for more than two years for that replacement, he said.

In another update, preliminary design of the new county-owned Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna is in process and expected to be completed in March 2028.

Construction bidding is targeted for 2030, with bridge completion anticipated in 2032.

However, Reilly said it’s possible the bridge may be completed sooner because the county has been working with state and federal officials to accelerate approval of permits and clearances.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo closed the bridge linking Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township in March 2025 after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

The project is estimated to cost $40 million to $65 million, Tuesday’s report said. In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure. Because federal funding is involved, the engineer must first develop three options for the bridge, officials said.

Reilly’s report, which includes other projects currently in the works, is posted with Tuesday’s council agenda at luzernecounty.org.