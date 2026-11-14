Pittston Area will be one of nine schools participating when the Wyoming Valley Conference conducts dual-meet, regular-season competition in girls wrestling for the first time this winter.

The WVC already included a separate girls competition as part of its conference tournament and its schools participated in invitationals, postseason tournaments and occasional duals. This will be the first time they have a full schedule to pursue a regular-season title.

Pittston Area will be part of Division 1 along with Crestwood, Hazleton Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Valley West. Berwick, Hanover Area, Lake-Lehman and Nanticoke will make up Division 2.

The Lady Patriots will head to Northern Lehigh for a season-opening, multi-team event Dec. 5. Pittston Area makes its WVC dual debut at home against Wilkes-Barre Area Dec. 16.

Winter sports preparations include the first official practice sessions Nov. 20. Basketball, swimming and wrestling teams are allowed to scrimmage other schools beginning Nov. 28 and the first non-league competition is allowed Dec. 4.

Competition continues through the end of District 2 championships Feb. 27.

By then, the state dual meet wrestling will already have been held Feb. 12-13 in Johnstown.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships are set for March 11-13 in individual wrestling at the Giant Center in Hershey, March 10-13 in swimming at Bucknell University and March 18-20 in basketball at the Giant Center.

A sport-by-sport look at what’s ahead at Pittston Area, Wyoming Area and in the WVC:

Boys basketball

Pittston Area begins its non-league schedule at home Dec. 4 against Lakeland.

Wyoming Area travels to Lackawanna Trail for its opener Dec. 7.

Berwick moves from Division 2 to Division 1 where it joins Pittston Area, Berwick, Crestwood, Hazleton Area, Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West and defending champion Dallas.

Wyoming Area will try to defend its title in Division 2, which still includes Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman, MMI Prep, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Seminary in a schedule that is reduced from 14 go 12 games.

Pittston Area begins what is now a 14-game schedule in Division 1 when it travels to Hazleton Area Dec. 19. Wyoming Area’s title defense starts the same night at Wyoming Seminary.

Girls basketball

After years of struggles, MMI Prep has dropped out of Division 2 of the WVC.

Wyoming Area remains in the division along with Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman, Tunkhannock, Wyoming Seminary and defending champion Nanticoke. The division schedule goes from 14 to 12 games.

Division 1 is unchanged. Pittston Area competes with Berwick, Crestwood, Dallas, Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West and defending champion Hazleton Area join the Lady Patriots.

Both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area play on the first possible date, opening on the road Dec. 4. The Lady Patriots are at Nanticoke and Lady Warriors are at Lackawanna Trail.

Boys and girls swimming

The 12-team WVC boys and girls conferences will continue with both teams following the same schedule.

Wyoming Area’s teams will open at Wyoming Seminary in WVC meets Dec. 11.

Pittston Area will also move directly into WVC competition with its teams hosting Lake-Lehman Dec. 15.

Boys wrestling

Pittston Area opens the season with a non-league match at Berwick Dec. 8.

Wyoming Area starts with a dual meet event Dec. 12 at Wyalusing Valley.

Berwick has moved from Division 2 to Division 1, trading places with Nanticoke.

Crestwood, Hazleton Area, Wyoming Valley West and defending champion Wilkes-Barre join Pittston Area and Berwick in Division 1.

Dallas, Lake-Lehman, Tunkhannock and defending champion Hanover Area are in Division 2 along with Wyoming Area and Nanticoke.