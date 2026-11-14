Patrick Ruane was a key contributor to all three of Misericordia’s fall golf victories.

The freshman from Pittston Area helped the Cougars go 3-3 for the team, which will resume competition in the spring.

Ruane shot an 82 for the fifth-best score out of 15 players during a three-way match in which the Cougars posted a victory over Wilkes Oct. 3, but lost to Lycoming.

The match included three players from the Greater Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area graduate Brady Noone shot 84 and Pittston Area graduate Anthony Cencetti shot 87 for Wilkes.

Ruane’s 80 made him the co-leader in a 333-343 victory over King’s Oct. 5.

The last win of the year was against Wilkes University with a 336-347 victory at Irem Temple with Ruane’s 83 contributing to the team score.

Ruane began his college career by finishing tied for 39th out of 68 with an 85 at the Weyhill Classic, hosted by Moravian.

The season ended with a 314-315 loss to unbeaten Delaware Valley in which Ruane shot a 79 and tied for second.