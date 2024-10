Pittston celebrates Columbus Day

After being postponed on Sunday, the Pittston Christopher Columbus commemoration was held on Monday under harsh conditions before letting up at the beginning of the ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston, once again, celebrated Christopher Columbus on Columbus Day at the statue in his honor.

Pittston councilman Danny Argo served as master of ceremonies.

Featured speaker was Luzerne Co. Judge Fred Pieriantoni.

Remarks were conducted by City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Luzerne County Councilman John Lombardo, PA State Rep. James Haddock and the benediction by Fr. Joseph Sibilano, OSJ.

Musical selections were performed by Cino Paci Band.

A procession stepped off at the Pittston Tomato Festival lot traveling south to the Columbus statue in a driving rain. The rain eventually stopped and the program ended with patchy blue skies.