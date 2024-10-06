Open in App
    Pittston Area to host band showcase

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    Ten marching bands from Luzerne County will gather on Wednesday, Oct. 9, to show off their skills. The showcase will be held at 7 p.m. at Pittston Area High School and gates open at 6:30 p.m.

    Most of the bands are made up of middle school and high school students.

    Concessions and merch will be available. Admission is $5 for spectators.

