undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Practitioner-Assisted Stretching in Lakewood Ranch: A Simple Way to Move Better and Stay Active
By Op-Ed,12 days ago
If your back is talking to you by the 14th hole — or you have to sit down to tie your shoes — this is for you. Most people have heard of yoga. Most have heard of physical therapy. But practitioner-assisted stretching still draws blank stares, so here's the plain-English version: you lie back and relax on a specialized table while a certified practitioner guides your body through a series of stretches. We use a strapping system to stabilize you in position, which is the key to what we do: specifically isolating certain muscle subsets. By stabilizing your body in the right position, we can target individual muscles and muscle groups precisely — rather than stretching everything at once the way conventional stretching does. You don't work out. You don't run any machines. A trained professional does the stretching for you — your only job is to breathe and let it happen. It’s become a go-to for tennis and pickleball players, runners, and active adults who want to keep playing the recreational sports they love.