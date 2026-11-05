🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Openings in Sunbury, PA

Sunbury has some solid auto-parts retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet. These are good fits if you enjoy cars, customer service, and steady full-time work.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Sunbury, PA

Type: Full-time (eligible for sales commission )

(eligible for ) Category: Commercial / customer service

You’ll be the go-to person for local repair shops and commercial customers, helping them find the right parts and keeping deliveries running on time. This role includes some team lead duties, managing commercial accounts, and using your advanced automotive parts knowledge to grow the business.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Sunbury, PA

Type: Full-time

Category: Retail & wholesale counter sales

Front-line role helping both walk-in and wholesale customers with parts lookups, orders, and returns. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants to learn automotive and grow with a well-known brand; prior parts experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Sunbury, PA

Type: Full-time

Category: Retail / DIY customer support

This one focuses on DIY customers—helping with parts, troubleshooting, and services like battery and wiper installs. It’s a higher-level retail role with key holder duties, ideal if you already have 3–5 years of parts experience and enjoy solving customer problems at the counter.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby and options to get job alerts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.