Sunbury’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around beauty and fashion. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.00/hour (plus overtime where applicable)

(plus overtime where applicable) Perks: Full-time roles may get health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO

Help guests find higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance, do mini makeovers, and support in-store events. Great fit if you love prestige beauty brands and want ongoing product training and growth.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (plus overtime where applicable)

(plus overtime where applicable) Perks: Full-time roles may get health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO

Frontline role helping every guest who walks in: answer questions, ring up purchases, keep shelves stocked, and do basic makeup/skincare demos. Good for people who enjoy fast-paced customer service and learning lots of products.

Employer: Clarks

Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision (30+ hrs), HSA/FSA, life & disability, 401(k) with match, 3 weeks vacation, sick time, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, employee shoe discount, incentive programs

Lead a team in a well-known footwear store, help hit sales goals, train staff, and handle merchandising and store operations. Ideal if you have retail and management experience and want strong benefits plus a clear leadership role.

Employer: Lids

Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Seasonal/part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Employee discounts, training, career development, early wage access

Help fans find the right hats and team gear, keep the store looking sharp, and work the POS. Great short-term option if you love sports, want a seasonal gig, and like a high-energy store.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.