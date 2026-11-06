⚠️ Sunbury city offices closed on Veterans Day

⚠️ Sunbury city offices closed for Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, the City of Sunbury office will be closed.

If you need to handle things like permits, payments, or other city business, plan to visit or call on a different day when offices are open.

Online tools like website accounts and calendar notifications (Notify Me®) are still available if you want to:

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Stay updated on future city events and closures

Check the city’s website calendar for the exact Veterans Day date and any related updates.