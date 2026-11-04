🛒 Sunbury, OH Retail: Multiple Store Leadership Roles Hiring

Sunbury’s outlet scene is busy and growing, and brands are staffing up. If you like leading teams and helping shoppers, these retail management roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry

Pandora Jewelry Location: Sunbury, OH (Tanger Outlets Columbus)

(Tanger Outlets Columbus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $69,000, plus bonus (DOE)

Lead a high‑energy jewelry store, coach a team of managers and associates, and stay close to the sales floor and customers. Strong retail management experience (3–5 years) is needed, and the role comes with a full benefits package, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Tommy Hilfiger / PVH

Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run an iconic fashion brand store: drive sales, manage operations, and grow a motivated team while keeping visuals and customer experience on point. Comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, up to 75% off associate discount, and solid training and career development.

Employer: Lids

Location: Sunbury, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love sports and streetwear and want leadership experience without full‑time hours. You’ll help run the store when the manager is out, coach associates, drive sales, and keep the store looking sharp, with employee discounts and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each brand often has more roles nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.