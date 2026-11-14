SSC rivals went 1-1 against each other in regular season

The state volleyball tournament continues to be a place for players from the South Suburban Conference to showcase their talent.

The winner of Saturday’s Class 4A final between Lakeville South (29-3) and Eagan (27-3) will be the ninth champion from the South Suburban since its inception in 2010. The championship match begins at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. Another SSC team, Apple Valley, plays Champlin Park for third place at 6:30.

This also is the 14th time in SSC history that a team from the conference is in the large-school state final, and the fourth time (and second year in a row) two South Suburban teams have squared off for the title.

As someone who has experienced the competitive level of SSC volleyball as a player and coach, none of this surprises Eagan coach McKenna Melville.

“You have Apple Valley, Lakeville South and us in the top four. It really goes to show we’ve been preparing for the state tournament during our conference play,” said Melville, who played in state championship matches for Eagan four consecutive years from 2014-17 and is in her fourth season as the Wildcats’ head coach. “The toughness of a schedule really does matter, and it’s showing up in the state tournament.”

Lakeville South and Eagan would know that as well as any team. Lakeville South, seeking a third consecutive state championship, won the South Suburban with an 8-1 record, one game ahead of Eagan and Lakeville North, who tied for second. Each played in the strongest regular-season tournaments the state has to offer, with Eagan winning at the Shakopee Invitational and the Milan Mader Invitational at Lakeville North. Lakeville South took first at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall and the Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley.

The Cougars and Wildcats faced each other in a span of four days. South defeated Eagan 25-16, 21-25, 15-11 in the finals of the Eagle Invitational on Sept. 26, but Eagan fought back to beat South in a South Suburban match 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 18-16 on Sept. 29.

Lakeville South did not drop a set in its first state Class 4A tournament matches, defeating Alexandria 25-10, 25-22, 29-27 in the quarterfinals and Apple Valley 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 in the semifinals.

South senior Elleora Utecht had 15 kills and 15 digs in the Apple Valley match. Senior Kaelyn Bjorklund, named winner of the Ms. Baden Volleyball award earlier in the week, had 11 kills, 15 assists and nine digs. Utecht’s sisters Kate (eight kills, six digs) and Amy (20 assists) also were factors in the match.

Lakeville South and Apple Valley met in the final regular-season match for both teams, with South winning in three sets.

“We’re working really hard to achieve a three-peat,” Kate Utecht said. “We’ve already played (Apple Valley) once, and we used the same things we did in the first match, but we kind of upped it a little bit because we’re obviously on a bigger stage now. So we pushed just a little bit harder than we did in the regular-season match.”

Eagan defeated Blaine 25-18, 25-21, 25-9 in the quarterfinals and Champlin Park 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 in the semifinals.

Junior outside hitter Mesa Jameson had 37 kills and nine digs against Champlin Park. Mary Berran had 44 assists and four Wildcat players had double-digit dig totals – Hadley Johnson (19), Berran (16), Josslyn Vesledahl (12) and Hannah Zabell (11).

Jameson, rated as the top Minnesota player in the 2028 graduating class, had a career-high 39 kills in Eagan’s five-set victory over Lakeville South on Sept. 29. Reminded that she was just two kills short of her career high in the Champlin Park match, Jameson replied jokingly, “I’m saving that one for Saturday.”

Or maybe she wasn’t joking. Volleyball fans are anxious to find out.

Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.