Former lacrosse, hockey player was school’s Athena Award winner in 2013

Taylor Tvedt, who was Eastview High School’s Athena Award winner in 2013, is returning to the school as assistant administrator and athletic director.

Tvedt most recently was associate activities director at White Bear Lake Area High School and before that was associate athletic director at St. Paul Academy and Summit School for six years. She also has taught, coached and been involved in student-athlete leadership development.

She will succeed Matt Percival, who recently was appointed to a new position overseeing athletics and activities across District 196. Percival had been Eastview’s athletic director for 20 years.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to return to Eastview, where athletics played an integral role in shaping who I am today. Much of my success can be attributed to the opportunities I had as a student-athlete at EVHS and the incredible coaches and teachers who invested in me along the way,” Tvedt said in a statement released by District 196. “This community already has a rich history and a strong foundation of success. I look forward to building on that tradition by supporting meaningful opportunities for students to grow, compete, and thrive.”

Tvedt earned eight letters in lacrosse and hockey at Eastview and was a three-year lacrosse captain. She played lacrosse at Lehigh University and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied sociology with a minor in Africana studies. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Augsburg University and a certified athletic administrator designation from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. She also has coached lacrosse at St. Paul Academy, Augsburg University and Concordia University St. Paul.

“We are excited to welcome Taylor back to Eastview,” said Bruce Miller, Eastview principal. “Her appreciation for the people who have influenced her journey, her commitment to relationships, and her belief in the educational value of athletics align closely with what we want our co-curricular programs to represent. Taylor understands that these programs are about much more than competition. They are opportunities to help students develop, build connections, and become their best selves.”