Sun Prairie’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Waxing The City – Sun Prairie

Waxing The City – Sun Prairie Location: Sun Prairie, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on beauty role for licensed Estheticians or Cosmetologists who love waxing and client care. You’ll get paid training, employee discounts, health insurance, PTO, and a chance to grow your skills as a certified Cerologist™ in a clean, professional studio.

Employer: Starbucks

Location: Sun Prairie Town, WI (covers Sun Prairie/Middleton area)

(covers Sun Prairie/Middleton area) Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week )

(often ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy Starbucks, coach a team, and build a welcoming spot for the community. Role is ideal if you have 3+ years retail/customer service management (or 4+ years US military service) and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid vacation, and tuition coverage through ASU Online.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Sun Prairie/Madison

Location: Sun Prairie, WI

Type: Part-time , weekends, in-person

, weekends, in-person Pay: From $17.00/hour

Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want weekend shifts. You’ll handle check-ins/outs, payments, guest calls, and reports, with employee discounts and a flexible schedule. Must be able to commute (or relocate) to Sun Prairie and enjoy helping guests have a smooth stay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these open up often around town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.