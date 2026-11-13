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🏭 Sun Prairie, WI Manufacturing – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Sun Prairie’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear career paths. If you’re comfortable on the plant floor and enjoy solving problems, these are worth a look.
Mechatronics & Robotics Technician
- Employer: JLL
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Operations Maintenance team by installing, maintaining, and repairing automated packaging, distribution, and material handling equipment. This role is great if you have 2+ years working on MHE, like troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues, and want to mentor junior techs while growing your own skills.
Production Operator – Sun Prairie
- Employer: Eastman
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep production moving by setting up machines, handling shipping/receiving, and checking product quality. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a mix of equipment monitoring, troubleshooting, and warehouse-style work in a safety-focused plant.
Team Lead – Manufacturing
- Employer: Washington Mills
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the ceramic extrusion lines, guide operators, and keep production on target in a working lead role. Ideal if you’ve led teams before, know extrusion equipment, and want a spot with competitive pay, medical/dental, retirement plan, and paid vacation/holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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