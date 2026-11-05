🏥 Sun Prairie Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $22/hr+

Sun Prairie’s senior care scene is busy right now, with several spots open for people who like hands-on care and steady hours. If you enjoy helping older adults stay safe and independent, these are worth a look.

Employer: Colonial Club Senior Activity Center

Colonial Club Senior Activity Center Location: Sun Prairie, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, paid time off

Work in an Adult Day Center providing nursing services and leading admissions for older adults. Great fit if you’re a CNA, LPN, or other credentialed healthcare pro who’s comfortable with vitals, meds, and dementia care.

Employer: Great Lakes Management (Talamore Sun Prairie)

(Talamore Sun Prairie) Location: Sun Prairie Town, WI

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $18 – $22 per hour , based on experience/certifications

, based on experience/certifications Benefits: Shift differentials, 401(k) match

Overnight role helping residents with daily living, emotional support, and basic treatments in an assisted living setting. Good option if you like quieter night shifts and have some long-term care or CNA/Home Health Aide experience.

Employer: Great Lakes Management Company (Talamore Sun Prairie)

(Talamore Sun Prairie) Location: Sun Prairie, WI

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $18 – $22 per hour , based on experience/certifications

, based on experience/certifications Benefits: Shift differentials, 401(k) match

Afternoon–evening shift supporting residents with ADLs, meals, and activities, plus documenting care and reporting changes. Ideal if you want steady PM hours and enjoy building relationships with seniors and their families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.