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🏥 Sun Prairie Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $22/hr+
Sun Prairie’s senior care scene is busy right now, with several spots open for people who like hands-on care and steady hours. If you enjoy helping older adults stay safe and independent, these are worth a look.
Health Care Specialist – Adult Day Center
- Employer: Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA, life insurance, paid time off
Work in an Adult Day Center providing nursing services and leading admissions for older adults. Great fit if you’re a CNA, LPN, or other credentialed healthcare pro who’s comfortable with vitals, meds, and dementia care.
Resident Assistant – NOC Shift (10pm–6am)
- Employer: Great Lakes Management (Talamore Sun Prairie)
- Location: Sun Prairie Town, WI
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18 – $22 per hour, based on experience/certifications
- Benefits: Shift differentials, 401(k) match
Overnight role helping residents with daily living, emotional support, and basic treatments in an assisted living setting. Good option if you like quieter night shifts and have some long-term care or CNA/Home Health Aide experience.
Resident Assistant – PM Shift (2pm–10pm)
- Employer: Great Lakes Management Company (Talamore Sun Prairie)
- Location: Sun Prairie, WI
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18 – $22 per hour, based on experience/certifications
- Benefits: Shift differentials, 401(k) match
Afternoon–evening shift supporting residents with ADLs, meals, and activities, plus documenting care and reporting changes. Ideal if you want steady PM hours and enjoy building relationships with seniors and their families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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