Pirates football earns homecoming victory

Park Center football earned homecoming pride last week, beating Irondale 27-21 Sept. 27 to improve to 3-2 and earn their first back-to-back win this season.

Irondale entered last week amid a difficult 1-3 start to the season. The Knights earned one win against Rochester Century, facing defeat against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rogers, and Monticello.

Head coach Jordan Sallis explained after the game that the win presented reasons to be excited and frustrated, with plenty of lessons to learn once the celebrations simmer down.

“Our defense was not themselves in the first half, but they found a way to muster up and they got us points in the second half again. I knew they could. Offensively, we need to learn to finish,” Sallis explained. “We got down to the red zone a few times down each way and we have to finish those drives. We allowed ourselves to fall into disarray. We need to be able to gather ourselves. A win’s a win and I’ll take that, but we have to work on discipline, we had way too many penalties, we have to work on self-care and not abusing the right to play.”

Friday started well for Park Center. The Pirates found ways to hold Irondale, heavy on the run, with work in the trenches from Ethan Pewu, Randy Kweyete, Albery Johnny, Omolade Olagbaju, and Peter Okafor. That bought Park Center time to build a drive. A reception by Asa Cummings and carry by Josh Diggs got the Pirates out of an early funk, before quarterback Denero Fellows found Freeman for a 45-yard reception. Mark Vah hit the extra point to make it 7-0.

Following the Freeman touchdown, Irondale began to step it up, while the Park Center defense began to struggle to contain the Knights. Irondale, after fighting past the resolute linemen Delvine Blidi and Maleake Warren, scored on a red zone carry to make it 7-7.

Park Center retook the lead halfway through the second quarter on a drive started by a good kick return, then brought forward by carries from Diggs and Miller and receptions from Ronald Brown and Brooks. It was Brooks who eventually found the touchdown reception after a prolonged period of penalties left both sides floating in Irondale territory for some time. Park Center led 13-7.

Irondale responded in stride, scoring two touchdowns before halftime, the second created by an interception to regain possession. The Knights led 21-13 at halftime, having put the sometimes-electric Pirates to the sword.

It was now Park Center’s turn to get back into the game. Freeman started the work with a 50-yard touchdown reception, though a failed two-point conversion left Park Center behind 21-19. A back-and-forth trade of possession, including an interception by Adan Aasen, plus big tackles by Jacob Hansen and Travier Kelly, left Park Center waiting for a breakthrough as the fourth quarter came.

With Diggs and Freeman both having to step out of the game, there was weight on Miller’s shoulders as he went on a huge run to bring Park Center to the 12-yard line in the fourth quarter. What followed consisted of a frustrating cycle of possession for both teams. Park Center simply could not find the touchdown they needed, but Irondale could not break out of their own territory upon getting the ball back, resulting in a series of turnovers both ways in Irondale’s red zone.

Park Center needed a touchdown and needed it badly if they wanted to leave homecoming victorious. After a long night of sieging the Knights, they found it. Brooks received a punt with four minutes to play and returned it for a 58-yard touchdown. Miller collected the ball from Fellows and ran in a successful two-point conversion to make it 27-21.

There was defending left to do from there, with 6 and 83 notably going in on tackles, but Park Center figured it out to secure a big win over Irondale.

Park Center will get back on the road the following week, facing Monticello at TCO Stadium Friday, Oct. 4.