Falcons football flies to 5-0

Armstrong football improved to 5-0 last week with a statement 20-14 home win over 2023 Class 5A state runner-ups St. Thomas Academy Sept. 27.

St. Thomas entered last week 3-1 amid a strong start, including a recent 52-7 demolition of Mahtomedi. The Cadets did not just represent a well-performing opponent. St. Thomas Academy were the only team to defeat Armstrong in conference play in 2023, one of two teams to beat them at all last season. The Cadets went on to finish runner-ups to Chanhassen in the Class 5A Championship game that year.

The two teams held each other scoreless in the first quarter, withe the Falcons breaking the deadlock in the second. On a day where the running game was key, quarterback Dawson Franke made a three-yard pass to Farelle Deline to get the opening touchdown. A successful two-point conversion pass to Eli Kuempel made it 8-0.

The Falcons kept the pressure up early in the third quarter and benefited from another big touchdown run by Kevon Johnson for the season, this time for 21 yards. Johnson ended the day with 168 yards and two touchdowns from 21 attempts. The two-point conversion failed and Armstrong led 14-0, a blip that the Cadets used to build momentum, eventually scoring a late touchdown after a red zone siege to make it 14-7.

With the lead under pressure, Franke started a fourth quarter drive with some rushing of his own. He ended the day with 79 yards from his own two feet. He then handed the ball off to Johnson, who made an unbelievable 73-yard carry, weaving through the Cadets to score his 15th touchdown of the season.

St. Thomas Academy did cause some trouble with a late pick six to narrow the gap to 20-7, but Armstrong secured the win regardless, continuing an extremely impressive start to their season and remaining undefeated.

Armstrong’s defense continues to be a topic of conversation for, perhaps unexpectedly, the right reasons. The Falcons had reason for concern defensively this season, with a change of coordinator and the loss of a list of 2023 stars to deal with. Instead, Alex Leitch’s Armstrong defense has managed to impress as much as their electric offense. They have allowed 62 points in five games, holding the Cadets scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Fred Dassin led Armstrong in tackles on Friday, collecting a total of 11, nine being solo tackles. Avery Oseth had seven total tackles, while Cal Pilon and Jackson Wylie had five total tackles each.

Head coach Jack Negen had praise for Leitch after Friday’s win, which came against the Armstrong defensive coordinator’s previous school.

“You can see that this group is really starting to gel. Our kids love coach Leitch, who was at St. Thomas Academy last year, I think that gave them a little extra drive to get it done for him. I thought we played well both ways tonight, offensively too, with just a few penalties going the wrong way. You don’t rush for 500 yards when you’re playing St. Thomas. I’m just happy with our composure.”

While each year brings changes, Negen was happy to acknowledge the significance of a win over a team like St. Thomas Academy, by many rankings one of the best opponent Armstrong have faced so far.

“They got after us last year, I got to know [Cadets head coach Travis Walch] last year because we sat for a few hours in a rain delay. He’s an awesome guy and coach. The program is unbelievable. It’s a huge win for us. You don’t just go out and beat a team like that. ... We’ve had some big wins this year but this is a win that really tells us where we’re at.”

Armstrong football will return to the road the following week, facing Hastings Friday, Oct. 4.