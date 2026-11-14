The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team continued to add to an overstuffed trophy case with yet another section championship win last weekend. Every year the Crusaders lose some of the best players in the state to graduation, but the success never wavers.

“I think ultimately it comes down to the relationships with our teammates,” said Ellie Shipler. “We have a lot of new girls this year and we did our best to just make them feel right at home. It started off a little rocky, but we definitely grew together and we trust each other a lot more now.”

The rocky start had the Crusaders under .500 until midway through September, an unfamiliar sight to such a successful start. But the Mayer Lutheran players did not panic and get down on themselves. They knew playing the best teams in the state on a nightly basis would result in some losses, the key is to learn from them and get better.

“I think some people might take it as like, ‘Oh my gosh, we lost,’ and put a [negative] mindset into it, but I don’t think we ever thought like that,” Ada Hahn said. “[Our mindset was that] they are a ranked team in AA or AAA and we played with them, we were right there with them. So I feel like that boosted our energy, our confidence and gave us a different perspective on what we can do with our play.”

The wins did come eventually, and while their record was never one to jump out on paper, the Crusaders remained ranked in the top 10 all season and were never doubted to be a contender. After all, half of their games were against ranked teams from all four classes, so Mayer Lutheran was always going toe-to-toe with the best.

While there were some losses, the Crusaders never got to low. They were always one game away from a win that shows how good they are.

And that win came in the regular season finale. Mayer Lutheran had lost three games in a row (a one-day slump at a Chaska Tournament) and faced the No. 2 ranked team in Class AA — their long time rival Southwest Christian. The Crusaders came ready to play, sweeping the Stars 3-0 to get a big boost heading into the postseason.

“It gave us a huge confidence boost,” said Hahn. “After that match, we were on such a high. We came out of that game knowing what we can be and how good we can be.”

The Crusaders have been rolling ever since, winning all three playoff games 3-0.

“I think we’ve definitely ramped up our play to a whole new level,” said Hahn. “We had a few bumps in the road, but I think now we play with so much more confidence. I feel like we have so much more team chemistry.”

And with a 3-0 win over Liberty Classical Academy Nov. 7, the Crusaders clinched the Section 4A Championship, earning a return trip to the Class A State Tournament.

“I enjoy being together, involved with girls, growing deeper relationships,” Shipler said of what she likes about the state tournament. “It’s our last week together, so we just want to enjoy it together. We get to experience some really good competition and it’s just a really fun week overall.”